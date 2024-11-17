Lardis 2nd Straight Hat-Trick; McKee Wins 250th Game in 6-3 Victory

November 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs took the trip down the QEW to finish their weekend, and run of five straight against Central division opponents, visiting St. Catharines and the Niagara IceDogs for the first time on the season.

Like in the team's first meeting of the season, the Bulldogs controlled the pace of play in the opening frame. Launching twelve shots to Owen Flores' goal and producing the period's only goal. Lucas Moore tossed the puck forward in the defensive zone for Nik Rossetto who in turn laid it ahead for Aiden O'Donnell to skate onto on a breakaway. With slick turn forehand to backhand, O'Donnell was able to slide the puck under Owen Flores for his 2nd goal of the season at 7:17 giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead that they took the locker room after 20 minutes of play.

The middle frame followed almost exactly the script of the team's first meeting. The Bulldogs opened the period taking a 2-0 lead on an early power-play that took just 10-seconds to strike. Patrick Thomas slid the puck back to Tomas Hamara at the right point who walked middle. Space in the right circle opened for Nick Lardis who ripped his 18th of the season at 2:11. The IceDogs pulled one back at 7:38 after a failed clearing attempt got to Blair Scott at the left point for a shot that Ethan Czata tipped on the way through collecting his 6th of the season. The game was equaled at 2-2 at 11:34 after a Dylan Tsherna pass was intercepted and turned up ice through Braidy Wassilyn, setting Mike Levin in the slot to fire his 3rd of the season. Niagara completed the Groundhog Day style comeback to take the lead at 15:11 just after an IceDogs power-play had expired, Matthew Virgilio held the puck onside at the right point, locating Ryan Roobroeck in the left circle for the IceDogs sniper to collect his 15th of the season, giving Niagara the 3-2 lead. The Bulldogs looked for a late pushback with Nick Lardis driving net front off a faceoff win by Patrick Thomas, but Owen Flores held the backhand aside, keeping the IceDogs noses in front through 40 minutes of play.

The third period was a complete reversal of fortune where the Bulldogs refused to fall to the same script as a week prior. Just 3:15 into the final frame, Josh Avery set Noah Roberts on the left-wing side where the Bulldogs defenseman carried through neutral ice and into the offensive zone on the backhand, shelving his shot to give the tie the game 3-3 on his 2nd of the season. At 10:13 on the power-play the Bulldogs captured the lead back as Tomas Hamara played to Jake O'Brien in the slot, immediately swinging the puck to Nick Lardis on the right to fire his 2nd of the game & 19th of the season putting the Bulldogs ahead 4-3. The onslaught continued in the final frame, again on the power-play, at 14:23 where Nick Lardis popped the puck net front for Cole Brown, transitioning it back door for Patrick Thomas picking up his 7th of the season giving the Bulldogs a 5-3 advantage. With time ticking away and the Niagara net empty, Nick Lardis collected the puck in the defensive zone and tossed another 120-foot empty net shot to complete his 2nd straight hat-trick on his 20th goal of the campaign. With Lardis on fire and Egorov turning aside 21 of 24, Jay McKee collected his 250th head coaching win in the OHL, in a 6-3 Bulldogs victory.

The Brantford Bulldogs open a 3-in-3 on Thursday night, November 21st at the legendary Peterborough Memorial Centre for their first visit to see the Petes on the season.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.