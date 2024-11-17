Generals Bounce Back against Frontenacs in 6-2 Victory

November 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals get back to winning ways as they took down the Kingston Frontenacs 6-2.

Luke Torrance picked up the first star in the win, grabbing a pair of goals and assists. While it was Jacob Oster in net for the Generals stopping 24 of the 26 shots he faced.

Oshawa got things going in the first when Luca Marrelli got the puck at the point firing a shot into the Kingston net making it 1-0 Gens.

Kingston would get one back in the period, the Frontenacs got the puck to Lukas Moore who found the back of the net, making it 1-1.

Before the end of the frame, the Gens struck again as Zackary Sandhu skated end-to-end making a nice move to the net before beating the Kingston goalie to make it 2-1 Generals.

The Generals kept things rolling in the second, scoring in the first two minutes as Torrance got his first of two making it 3-1, then it was Calum Ritchie ripping a shot into the back of the net giving Oshawa a 4-1 lead.

Oshawa got one more in the period as Lauri Sinivouri got the puck in his own end skating the length of the ice keeping and shooting over the glove of the Kingston Goalie to make it 5-1.

Kingston would get one back, but 15 seconds into the third Torrance grabbed his second of the game making it 6-2 Gens.

The Oshawa Generals' next home game is Sunday, November 24th when they take on the Sudbury Wolves.

