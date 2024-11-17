Spitfires Fall in Overtime to Soo 2-1

November 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Spitfires travelled to the Soo on Saturday ahead of Sunday's contest in Sault Ste. Marie. Coming off a loss in Sudbury on Friday night, the Spitfires had a practice and travel day on Saturday. The Soo were waiting in the wings as they loss on Friday the 15th at home 3-2 to Flint. On Sunday afternoon, it was a tightly contested battle all game long but the Soo were able to overcome the deficit and win the third period and OT to win 2-1.

In the first period, both teams traded one quality chance each. The Soo's Martin hit the crossbar and Costanzo kept the puck out. The Spitfires had a great chance but Manzo's shot was stopped by Miller. The Soo had two powerplay's and the Spitfires were able to kill off both of them. The Spitfires had an abbreviated powerplay but was unsuccessful. The shots were tied 6-6 after 20 minutes.

In the second frame, the Spitfires would finally break the deadlock. A sweet passing play from Cristoforo went to Protas and he fed Belchetz back door for the tap in and his 6th of the season. The goalies would stay strong as that was the lone goal of the period. After 40 minutes, the Spitfires led 18-15 in shots.

In the third period, the Soo would put a barrage of shots on the Windsor goal and keep them under siege. The Soo would score the game tying goal halfway through the frame and it would give them some life. However, sixty minutes would solve nothing, and we were heading to overtime.

In the overtime frame, the Soo would dominate the possession and score on their 5th shot and take an all important 2nd point.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday at home as the Barrie Colts come to town. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

