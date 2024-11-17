Jordan Charron Signs with Greyhounds

November 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON: Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced today the signing of 2023 draft pick JORDAN CHARRON to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club.

"We've been closely following Jordan's development since we drafted him, and we've been thoroughly impressed by his progress. His strong start with the Ayr Centennials, under the leadership of Jeff Grimwood and Cody Hall, has shown that he's ready to take the next step in his game. With his combination of speed, size, and skill, we believe Jordan has the potential to make a significant impact in the OHL. We're excited to officially welcome him to the Greyhounds and add him to our forward group" said Raftis.

Charron, a 6.02, 190 lb forward was originally selected in the 6th Round (108th overall) by the Hounds in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

For the past two seasons he played for his hometown Ayr Centennials of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL). In 18 games this season (2024-25), Jordan recorded 9 goals and 13 assists, good for 22 points in 18 games played.

One year ago, in his rookie campaign, he participated in the 2023 GOJHL Top Prospects Game while he ended the year with 19 points (6G, 13A) in 39 games for the Centennials.

"I'm truly looking forward to being a part of the Soo Greyhounds organization and community" started Charron.

"Personally I would like to thank the Ayr Centennials organization for all they have done for me. I would like to thank my Advisor Rob Stewart for all his guidance and support. I also would like to thank my family for all their encouragement and dedication to get me where I am today. I'm ooking forward to being a Hound!"

Jordan is expected to be in the Greyhounds line-up this afternoon when they host the Windsor Spitfires (2:07 PM) at the GFL Memorial Gardens. He will suit up wearing #27.6151--

