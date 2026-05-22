Toronto Tempo vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 21, 2026

Published on May 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Toronto Tempo, 100-72, to secure their first home win of the szn!

Maya Caldwell: 16 PTS | 4 3PM | 3 REB | 3 AST Courtney Williams: 15 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST | 3 3PM Olivia Miles: 14 PTS | 5 AST | 4 REB Kayla McBride: 13 PTS | 4 REB | 2 AST Natasha Howard: 13 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST

#WNBASeason30 The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.