Toronto Tempo vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 21, 2026
Published on May 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Toronto Tempo, 100-72, to secure their first home win of the szn!
Maya Caldwell: 16 PTS | 4 3PM | 3 REB | 3 AST Courtney Williams: 15 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST | 3 3PM Olivia Miles: 14 PTS | 5 AST | 4 REB Kayla McBride: 13 PTS | 4 REB | 2 AST Natasha Howard: 13 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST
#WNBASeason30 The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Toronto Tempo Statistics
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