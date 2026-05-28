Toronto Tempo vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 27, 2026
Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
The Toronto Tempo defeat the Chicago Sky 111-104 on the road
Nyara Sabally: 29 PTS (career-high) | 6 REB | 3 3PM | 2 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLKS Marina Mabrey: 24 PTS | 7 AST | 4 REB | 3 3PM Brittney Sykes: 20 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Toronto Tempo Statistics
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