Toronto Marlies Top Cleveland Monsters in 2nd Half of Back-To-Back

March 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies defeated the Cleveland Monsters 8-5 on Sunday afternoon in a wild back-and-forth matchup.This is the most goals Toronto has scored in a single game this season.

In the first period, Jack Kopacka got things started, scoring just 25 seconds in. The Monsters responded quickly, as Carson Meyer scored just over two minutes later. But, Kopacka tallied his second of the game just 19 seconds later, followed by another quick goal from Antti Suomela on the power-play. However, the Monsters scored two quick goals themselves just past the eight-minute mark, thanks to Scott Harrington and Tristan Mullin. It was the birthday boy, Curtis Douglas, who gave the visitors a 4-3 lead just before the first intermission.

In the second, the Marlies continued to pile on offensively. Alex Steeves scored his 17th of the season on the power-play, while captain Rich Clune scored his second of the season to give Toronto a 6-3 lead after two.

In the third, Tyler Sikura scored two quick goals himself to bring the Monsters back within one. But, Bobby McMann restored the Marlies two goal lead on the power-play, before Antti Suomela secured the win with an empty-net goal. Erik Källgren made 31 saves in the win.

The Marlies return to action on Tuesday when they host the Providence Bruins at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drop is at 3:00pm ET.

SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: J. Kopacka (7) (C. Douglas, C. Krys), J. Kopacka (8) (C. Douglas, R. Clune), A. Suomela (12) PP (J. Ho-Sang, Z. O'Brien), C. Douglas (6) (T. Kivihalme, B. McMann), A. Steeves (17) PP (J. Anderson, B. Seney), R. Clune (2) (C. Douglas, M. Hellickson), B. McMann (13) PP (J. Duszak, A. Steeves), A. Suomela (13) EN (Unassisted)

Goaltender: E. Källgren (31/36) W

Cleveland: C. Meyer (12) (J. Christiansen), S. Harrington (3) (T. Mullin, C. Cassels), T. Mullin (3) SH (C. Cassels), T. Sikura (7) (R. Payne, C. Clayton), T. Sikura (8) (C. Cassels)

Goaltender: C. Johnson (25/32) L

ON THE SCORESHEET

Jack Kopacka scored at 25 seconds and 2:47 of the first period. He has points (2-1-3) in consecutive games. This is the first game Kopacka has recorded more than one goal in a single period. He has 15 points (8 goals, 7 assists) in 37 games this season.

Antti Suomela scored on the power play at 4:38 of the first period and on the empty net at 17:36 of the third period. This was his second power play goal of the season, matching a season-high. Suomela has 22 points (13 goals, 9 assists) 28 games this season.

Curtis Douglas scored at 17:08 of the first period. He also added the primary assists on both of Kopacka's first period goals and Clune's second period goal. This is his first career four-point game. Douglas has points (2-7-9) in four of his last seven games.

Alex Steeves scored on the power play at 3:42 of the second period and later added the secondary assist on McMann's third period goal. He is fourth overall amongst rookies in goals (17). Steeves has 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) on the power play this season.

Rich Clune scored at 17:25 of the second period and earlier added the secondary assist on Kopacka's second goal of the first period. This was Clune's second goal of the season.

Bobby McMann scored on the power play at 13:41 of the third period. He has 21 points (13 goals, 8 assists) in 37 games this season.

Chad Krys recorded the secondary assist on Kopacka's first goal of the first period. This was his fourth assist in 17 games with the Marlies.

Josh Ho-Sang registered the primary assist on Suomela's first period goal. He has points (1-2-3) in consecutive games.

Zach O'Brien collected the secondary assist on Suomela's first period goal. This was his first AHL point this season.

Teemu Kivihalme recorded the primary assist on Douglas' first period goal. This was his first point in six games this season.

Joey Anderson had the primary assist on Steeves' second period power play goal.

Brett Seney picked up the secondary assist on Steeves' second period power play goal. He set a season-high in assists (26). Seney has 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 41 games with the Marlies this season.

Matthew Hellickson registered the secondary assist on Clune's second period goal.

Joseph Duszak had the primary assist on McMann's third period power play goal. He has points (3-9-12) in 10 of his last 11 games.

Erik Källgren stopped 31 of 36 shots he faced

OF NOTE

This is the most goals Toronto has scored in a single game this season. The Marlies last scored eight goals in a game on November 16, 2019 against Texas.

The last Marlies player that recorded four points (4 assists) in a single game was Joseph Duszak on Feb. 15, 2020 against Belleville.

Toronto went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and 3-for-4 on the power play. This is Toronto's eighth game this season recording more than one power play goal. Toronto is 19-9-1-0 when scoring on the power play and 13-8-1-0 when not allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

Cleveland had a 36-33 edge in shots in all situations. Antti Suomela led the Marlies with six shots on goal. Toronto is 16-12-2-1 when outshot by their opponents.

The Marlies are 15-11-2-1 against North Division opponents and finish the regular season 3-2-1-0 against the Monsters. Toronto was outscored 26-23 through six games.

RECORD WHEN

Scoring first 19-3-1-1

Leading after 1 14-2-2-1

Leading after 2 19-2-2-1

On the road 13-9-2-1

March 1-2-0-0

Sunday 4-4-1-0 MARLIES LEADERS

*Amongst active players

Goals 19 (J. Anderson)

Assists 32 (J. Duszak)

Points 40 (B. Seney)

PPG 6 (J. Anderson, A. Steeves)

Shots 118 (A. Steeves)

+/- +13 (B. Seney)

PIMS 84 (R. Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On starting Toronto's fourth line:

The last couple of games they have been our best line. Clune, Douglas and Kopacka, who's been on and off that line, but for the most part the three of them have consistently competed hard and done things the way that we have asked of the group in the last couple of games, so we gave them that rope today.

On the power play:

Those were timely goals in the game. Special teams are really important and they stepped up in a big way today to either build momentum when needed or keep pulling away when we needed to.

On the successful four-minute penalty kill in the third period:

Again, timely. Four minutes in the third period when a team could gain momentum back on us. I thought our forecheck did a really good job of denying them entries at the blue line and then we were able to get some timely clears when they set up in the d-zone.

On Curtis Douglas (1 goal, 3 assists):

He's been impressive. From day one, he's grown a lot in terms of how he's playing and how he's adapting to this level, this league. A true testament to a good athlete is how quickly they can add and apply things that's given to him and he's done that ten-fold this year and part of our success lately as a team is with the points that he's giving but is his competitiveness, his penalty killing, his face off responsibility. There's a lot of things he's doing really well.

CURTIS DOUGLAS (1 GOAL, 3 ASSISTS)

On today's win:

It speaks to the character of the group. It's not easy for a 7:00 p.m. game and then a noon start the next morning. I think everyone came in a little a tired but we found a way and everyone was in it and everyone was vocal. I think it really helps in a game like that to be able to move your feet and really helps when you have your teammates rooting for you. We definitely had that today and it showed.

On his four-point performance:

Those don't happen often. You just have to take it. I don't really know what to say. I don't want to say luck but it sort of felt like everything that I touched was getting a bounce and it was nice. I don't think I've had a ton of recently. It was nice to get a couple of bounces today.

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

March 8 vs. Providence - 3:00 p.m.

March 9 vs. Abbotsford - 11:00 a.m.

March 11 at Utica - 7:00 p.m.

March 12 at Syracuse - 7:00 p.m.

March 17 vs. Hershey - 1:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.