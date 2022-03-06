Admirals Make Life Ruff on Griffins

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals were a bunch of very good boys, making life ruff on the Grand Rapids Griffins in a 3-2 win in front of hundreds of dogs on Sendik's/Tito's Dog Day Afternoon at Panther Arena.

Admirals Captain was the best-est boy of all, breaking a 2-2 tie with his 200th career AHL goal with exactly one minute to play in the game. Stationed in front of the Griffins net, Schneider redirected a shot from Cody Glass between the legs of Grand Rapids goalie Calvin Pickard.

Schneider becomes just the 107th player in AHL history, out of over 12,000, to break the 200-goal plateau.

The game was scoreless for more than 38 minutes before the two teams combined for three goals in a 3:23 span at the end of the second and beginning of the third period.

The first come from Admirals forward Cole Smith, who potted his 12th goal of the season at 18:13 of the second. The play began when Mathieu Olivier feed Smith right at the Grand Rapids blueline. Smith carried the puck into the Griffins zone 2-on-2 with Jimmy Huntington. Smith held the puck long enough to freeze Pickard, before snapping one over his shoulder for the game's opening goal.

However, the Griffins battled back and scored the next two to grab a 2-1 advantage. Riley Barber got the first one with 49 seconds left in the second and then Taro Hirose took a feed from Barber right in front of the Milwaukee net and beat Devin Cooley.

The score stayed that way until Matt Donovan corralled a loose puck on the right hand side of the Griffins net and jammed it home for his 7th of the year at the 12:38 of the third, setting the stage for Schneider's heroics.

Cooley stopped 28 shots to get the win, his third consecutive victory.

The Admirals continue their season-long seven-game homestand on Wednesday morning when they take on the Iowa Wild in the first Baird/UWM School Day Game. Puck drop is slated for 10:30 am.

