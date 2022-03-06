Milwaukee's Late Goal Stuns Griffins

MILWAUKEE - Cole Schneider's last-minute goal lifted the Milwaukee Admirals past the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 on Sunday at Panther Arena. The Griffins suffered their fourth consecutive defeat against the Admirals after beginning the season series with a 5-1-1-0 record.

Riley Barber scored his first goal since returning from rehabbing an injury. Taro Hirose's third-period score tied him with Jonatan Berggren for the team high in tallies with 14. Barber now has three points (1-2-3) in three games since his return and Hirose has now lit the lamp in consecutive games for the third time this season.

Milwaukee broke the scoreless tie in the middle frame with 1:47 remaining. At the right-wing circle, Cole Smith fired a one-timer that went top shelf and over the glove of Calvin Pickard.

The Griffins tied the contest 58 seconds later. Barber rushed to the left post and took a shot, but it was saved by Devin Cooley. The seven-year pro then gathered the rebound and jammed it past the netminder at 19:11. The tally halted Grand Rapids' 180:05-minute scoring drought against the Admirals, dating back to the third period on Jan. 22.

Coming out of the second intermission, the Griffins gained a 2-1 lead 1:36 into the final stanza. After fighting for possession in the Milwaukee zone, Barber poked the puck free and Hirose collected the disc and placed it in the right corner. This was the first time in 10 periods that the Griffins held a lead against Milwaukee.

The Admirals knotted the game at two with 7:22 remaining in the contest. After Rocco Grimaldi's initial shot was saved by Pickard, Matt Donovan gathered the rebound at the right post and sent the puck past the netminder's outstretched pad.

With a minute remaining in regulation, Cody Glass' shot from the left circle was tipped in front by Schneider and snuck inside the left post to give Milwaukee the 3-2 victory.

Notes

*Ben Simon appeared in his 350th game as a pro head coach.

*Hirose notched his 100th point as a Griffin and in the AHL.

Grand Rapids 0 1 1 - 2

Milwaukee 0 1 2 - 3

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Davies Mil (high-sticking), 9:15; Shine Gr (holding), 12:56.

2nd Period-1, Milwaukee, Smith 12 (Olivier, Huntington), 18:13. 2, Grand Rapids, Barber 9 (Hirose, McIsaac), 19:11. Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Hirose 14 (Barber), 1:36. 4, Milwaukee, Donovan 7 (Grimaldi, Novak), 12:38 (PP). 5, Milwaukee, Schneider 21 (Glass, Davies), 19:00. Penalties-Martin Gr (cross-checking), 6:41; McIsaac Gr (delay of game), 12:03; Berggren Gr (roughing), 13:15; Healey Mil (slashing), 13:15; Yan Gr (hooking), 16:10; McLain Mil (diving/embellishment), 16:10.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 11-14-5-30. Milwaukee 11-10-10-31.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 1; Milwaukee 1 / 3.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Pickard 18-14-5 (31 shots-28 saves). Milwaukee, Cooley 6-7-1 (30 shots-28 saves).

A-4,609

Three Stars

1. MIL Cooley (W, 28 saves); 2. GR Pickard (L, 28 saves); 3. MIL Novak (assist)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 23-22-5-2 (53 pts.) / Wed., March 9 at Chicago 7 p.m.

Milwaukee: 28-21-4-2 (62 pts.) / Wed., March 9 vs. Iowa 10:30 a.m. CST

