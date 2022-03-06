Providence Bruins Win Sixth Straight Home Game in 5-4 Overtime Thriller vs. Wilkes/Barre-Scranton Penguins
March 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Oskar Steen scored the game-winning goal in overtime and Steven Fogarty recorded his third three-point game of the season as the Providence Bruins took down the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 5-4, on Sunday afternoon. Five separate Providence skaters recorded a multi-point game in the P-Bruins fourth consecutive victory and sixth straight win at home.
STATS
- Steven Fogarty recorded three assists for his third three-point game of the season and second in the past three games. His 25 assists and 34 points are both second-most amongst Providence skaters.
- Cameron Hughes scored two goals to push his point streak to seven games. He leads the team in points (39) and assists (26) and has 13 points (5G, 8A) during his current point streak.
- Jack Studnicka scored a goal for the second straight game and third time in his last four. He has five points (2G, 3A) in his last two games and eight points (3G, 5A) over his last four.
- Oskar Steen scored the game-winning goal in overtime and recorded an assist to push his point streak to three games. Steen has recorded two or more points in seven of 26 games this season.
- Victor Berglund scored a goal and added an assist to push his point streak to three games. He has four points (1G, 3A) during that span.
- Zach Senyshyn and Chris Wagner each recorded one assist and extended their point streaks to three games. They both have two goals and two assists during their current streaks.
- Kyle Keyser got the start in goal for the second straight game and picked up his third consecutive win with 33 saves.
- Brady Lyle recorded his second multi-point game of the season with two helpers.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will travel to Toronto, Ontario and take on the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday, March 8 at Coca- Cola Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
PROVIDENCE 47 60 (.638)
SPRINGFIELD 52 65 (.625)
HARTFORD 50 61 (.610)
CHARLOTTE 53 61 (.575)
HERSHEY 54 59 (.546)
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 53 53 (.500)
BRIDGEPORT 54 51 (.472)
LEHIGH VALLEY 51 46 (.451)
1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 0 3 1 0 4
PROVIDENCE 1 3 0 1 5
