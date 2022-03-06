Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss at Stockton

Stockton, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (16-28-2-0) erased a two-goal deficit against the Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames) (31-9-4-1) on Saturday night at the Stockton Arena to force overtime but would fall 52 seconds into the extra session, 4-3.

- Dillon Hamaliuk (2) netted his first goal in 22 games and added an assist for his first two-point game of his career.

- John Leonard (13) potted his second goal in as many games to force OT.

- Sasha Chmelevksi (10) netted his first goal in six games and is now just one goal shy of his career-high of 11 that he set as a rookie in 2019-20.

- Dustin Wolf (23-4-3) picked up his fourth win against the Barracuda in as many games and AHL-best 23rd victory of the season, stopping 28 of the 31 shots he faced.

- Juuso Valimaki (2) netted the overtime winner, his second goal of the year, and second goal in as many games.

