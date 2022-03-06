Kupari Leads Bevy of Contributors as Reign Sweep San Diego

12 Ontario Reign skaters recorded points (32-10-3-3) Saturday night in a 6-3 win over the Henderson Silver Knights (23-19-3-1) at Toyota Arena, securing a sweep for Ontario in the home weekend series. With the win, the Reign have won six of their seven contests against Henderson during 2021-22 and goaltender John Lethemon improved to 2-0-0 by making 27 saves.

Forward Rasmus Kupari scored twice in the victory, while both Martin Frk and TJ Tynan had two assists for Ontario and Lias Andersson scored for the third straight game.

Helge Grans opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the season on a shot from the right point that got deflected in near the Henderson net to make it 1-0 at 1:14 of the first.

But the Silver Knights scored their first of two power play tallies in the period to even the game at 1-1 on a strike by Jack Dugan at 7:15.

The Reign went back in front just over a minute later when Andersson scored his fifth goal in three games with Ontario this week at 8:22.

Henderson's second power play tally came in the final minute of the first frame when Pavel Dorofeyev deflected a shot by Lethemon to even the game at 2-2 with 40 seconds to go.

Ontario re-took the lead on a goal by defender Jordan Spence, who finished a cross-ice pass by Gabriel Vilardi for his fourth goal of the season and extended his home point streak to 12 games at 5:16 for the only tally of the second period.

The Silver Knights got their third and final goal of the game on a backhand shot by Derrick Pouliot that deflected into the net off the stick of Christian Wolanin at 2:14 of the third, tying the game up again at 3-3.

Ontario scored the last three goals of the contest, taking the lead for the fourth and final time and holding on for good in the closing minutes. Kupari netted his first of the night at 5:23, using his speed to get open before wristing a shot to the top right corner of the net to make it 4-3.

Vladimir Tkachev added on and gave the Reign their first multi-goal lead at 5-3 with his fifth goal of the year at 9:06 of the third off a passing play from Frk and Tynan.

Kupari sealed the victory later in the third, scoring his second of the night into an empty net at 16:29.

Henderson goaltender Logan Thompson got the start for the second straight night and stopped 15 shots for the Silver Knights in the loss. The visitors finished 2-for-7 on the power play in the game, while Ontario was 0-for-2 on their two advantages.

Chris Hajt

On how his team fed off the energy in the building

You could definitely tell during warm ups that it was going to be a really good crowd. There was definitely a buzz in the air and the anthems were amazing. The singers did a great job and it gets you pumped up to play against a division rival and a really good team. We definitely feed off the energy of the crowd. From last year to this year, to play in that type of atmosphere you appreciate it so much more now.

On his team having a shoot-first mentality in the win

Going back to that first shift [of the game] and guys are trying to get pucks through to the net and they're changing angles. We spent a lot of time in the penalty box which took the flow away from that a little bit, but there was definitely more of an effort toward having a shot mentality. Whether you hit the net or miss the net or it gets blocked, its creating more opportunities and more zone time in the offensive zone.

On how his team handled the same late-game situation they faced on Friday night Every game has a lesson and last night that was one of the lessons: make sure you can close a game out. Again, we don't want to put ourselves in that situation of taking a penalty but I thought the goal there was important.

Rasmus Kupari

On how he felt in the game

I felt good. I tried to use my strengths, especially my skating, and got a couple goals. The team effort was really good today. It was a physical game but that's why I tried to bring my skating today and my 200-foot game.

On the play that led to his first goal

I was supported well. Sammy made a good play to me in our zone and I just felt like I had good speed. That one guy kind of jumped on me and I used my speed to get passed him. Then another guy tried to jump on me on the blue line. I made a nice play there and saw a little hole and took the shot.

On the team putting an emphasis on shooting the puck more

I'd say so. We can shoot more and take some bad angle shots once in a while and create opportunities that way. I think it was a great step for us. Otherwise, I think out five-on-five game worked well today. I think we didn't give up too many opportunities for them and then scored on ours. Obviously, our power play has been really good all season long and we'll keep working on that. It was a good two-game matchup against them.

The Reign are back in action on Monday night to host the Bakersfield Condors at Toyota Arena beginning at 7 p.m. PST.

