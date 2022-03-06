Monsters Fall 8-5 After Back-And-Forth with Marlies

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Toronto Marlies 8-5 on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 19-22-6-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Toronto's Jack Kopacka scored just 25 seconds into the first period, but Carson Meyer responded with a tally at 2:28 off a feed from Jake Christiansen to tie the game. The Marlies added two goals taking a 3-1 lead beginning with Kopacka's second at 2:47 and Antti Suomela's power-play marker at 4:38. Cleveland battled back with another two goals first from Scott Harrington at 7:13 assisted by Tristan Mullin and Cole Cassels followed by a shorthanded tally from Mullin at 8:11 with a helper from Cassels tying the game 3-3. Toronto's Curtis Douglas had the final say of the opening period with a marker at 17:08 sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 4-3. The Marlies extended their lead to 6-3 with two goals in the middle frame from Alex Steeves on the power play at 3:42 and Richard Clune at 17:25. Tyler Sikura added two goals in the final period starting at 8:37 with assists from Robbie Payne and Cole Clayton followed by a marker at 10:43 off a helper from Cassels bringing the game to 6-5.Toronto held on for the win after a man-advantage tally from Bobby McMann at 13:41 and an empty-net goal at 17:36 from Suomela putting the final score at 8-5.

Cleveland's Cam Johnson made 25 saves in defeat while Toronto's Erik Källgren made 31 saves for the victory.

The Monsters travel to visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, March 9, for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 3 0 2 - - 5

TOR 4 2 2 - - 8

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 36 0/5 1/4 8 min / 4 inf

TOR 33 3/4 5/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Johnson L 25 7 3-4-2

TOR Källgren W 31 5 15-7-1

Cleveland Record: 19-22-6-4, 7th North Division

Toronto Record: 25-17-3-1, 2nd North Division

