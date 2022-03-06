Wolf Pack Look for Revenge in Round Nine of the 'Battle of Connecticut'

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to sweep their back-to-back games this weekend as they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders to town for round nine of the 'Battle of Connecticut'. The Pack kicked things off with a 3-1 decision over the Hershey Bears last night on home ice. The Islanders, meanwhile, have won both of their prior games this weekend as they conclude a three-in-three set.

Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. as we celebrate Sonar's birthday and host 'Mascot Madness'!

Tale of The Tape:

This is the ninth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Islanders during the 2021-22 regular season. It is also the fifth and final visit to the XL Center for the Islanders, who will host the regular season series finale between the two sides on April 23rd at Webster Bank Arena.

The Islanders took a 2-0 decision in the last meeting between the rivals on February 20th in Bridgeport. Chris Terry scored the only two goals in the victory, while Ken Appleby made 30 saves for the shutout. The Islanders also won the most recent meeting at the XL Center, taking a 6-5 decision in a shootout on December 22nd. The Pack erased a 5-3 deficit with goals at 10:58 and 12:34 of the third period from Jonny Brodzinski and Anthony Greco, but Mitchell Vande Sompel would win it in the fourth round of the shootout.

The Wolf Pack are 5-2-0-1 against the Islanders in this year's version of the 'Battle of Connecticut'.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack snapped a two-game losing skid with a 3-1 victory over the Hershey Bears on home ice last night. Matt Lorito and Austin Rueschhoff both scored on the powerplay, while Tanner Fritz nabbed the winner 4:11 into the final stanza. Frtiz's cross-ice pass hit the skate of the Hershey forward and ricocheted into the net. Keith Kinkaid made 24 saves to collect the victory, his 18th of the campaign.

Brodzinski leads the club in scoring with 39 points (18 g, 21 a) on the season. His 18 goals are also tops on the Wolf Pack. He was recalled to the parent New York Rangers (NHL) on Tuesday morning. Greco sits second on the club and tops among active skaters in scoring with 38 points (12 g, 26 a) on the season.

The Rangers also recalled forward Tim Gettinger on Thursday morning to the active roster. The Wolf Pack, meanwhile, recalled forward James Sanchez from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen on Friday morning, while also signing forward Abbott Girduckis to a professional tryout. Girduckis made his Wolf Pack debut last night.

In more transaction news, the Wolf Pack re-signed Fritz to a one-year AHL contract for the 2022-23 season on Friday. His goal last night was his eighth of the season.

The Wolf Pack are 17-7-2-1 at the XL Center during the 2021-22 season.

Islanders Outlook:

The Islanders enter this afternoon's matchup with a record of 21-23-5-4, good for a points percentage of .481 and a seventh place standing in the Atlantic Division. The Islanders scored their second victory of the weekend last night, knocking off the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins by a final score of 4-2 on home ice. Andy Andreoff, Thomas Hickey, Arnaud Durandeau, and Cole Bardreau scored for the Isles, with Durandeau's marker at 5:06 of the third period standing as the winner. Jakub Skarek made 36 saves for the victory.

Terry leads the Islanders in scoring with 43 points (19 g, 24 a) on the season. His 19 goals are also tops on the club. Forward Otto Koivula was recalled by the parent New York Islanders (NHL) on Saturday. Koivula had been second on the club in scoring with 36 points (10 g, 26 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack/

Join us this afternoon for Sonar's birthday and 'Mascot Madness' at the XL Center! Don't forget, as today is a Sunday home game, that you can purchase your CTDOT 'Hat-Trick Pack'! Packs include three tickets, three hot dogs, and three fountain drinks!

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

