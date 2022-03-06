Lone Goal not Enough against Colorado

March 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell to the Colorado Eagles 4-1 Saturday night at Budweiser Events Center.

Alex Limoges scored his team leading 12th goal of the season on the man advantage to mark his seventh power-play tally of the year, tying Danny O'Regan for the team lead. Vinni Lettieri earned the primary assist on the play for helpers in back-to-back games and now has points in three straight outings (1-3=4). Over his last 10 games, Lettieri has recorded 2-11=13 points.

Nikolas Brouillard notched an assist for a fourth consecutive game to establish a new career-high assist streak (0-5=5). Brouillard leads the Gulls in assists and scoring with 8-20( points. Among AHL defenseman leaders, Brouillard ranks tied for fifth in goals, tied for 10th in points and tied for 16th in assists.

Lukas Dostal made 30 saves in the setback.

The Gulls continue their franchise record eight-game road trip with their final visit of the season to Stockton Arena to take on the Stockton Heat Wednesday, Mar. 9 (6:30 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On tonight's performance:

Well, I think it's been a tough week. Big game on Wednesday. A lot of emotion. They're a good team, they're a good team. They're fast, they're fast. They're a good team. Sometimes you gotta tip your hat a little bit. We still got some growing to do. We're going to go back at it. I don't think everything is a full failing. I think the guys tried hard. I think at times we just crack in some area of the game. I don't feel we got dominated in every single way, but I feel we lack in a few areas. They're a good team, you gotta give them credit.

On compete level:

I think this group competes. I think it's not an issue of them not caring. They're trying to do the best they can. At times even trying to do stuff we ask them that's difficult. If it was about that we probably would have a different discussion or feel different about the game. It's disappointing in some way, but Colorado was the only team we didn't beat all year. We beat them on Wednesday at home for them. You're right, I cannot go after the guy over a lack of effort. I just think we weren't as good as we need to be to beat a good team like that.

On improving defensively as the week progressed:

Yeah, I think it's just moment in the game where you're looking for performance that almost needs to be flawless in some area. And when somebody make a mistake, somebody else needs to recover for it. So, you're right. I think we've adjusted in some ways. We had moments in the game today, but they were the better team on the ice. They're extremely fast. We need to play a certain style of hockey to make sure that...and we can do it. I'm not saying it's impossible. I just don't think we had our best performance to beat a good team like that.

Alex Limoges

On how the team competed:

I think tonight was a big game. We knew we needed this one and we had a good game plan coming in. We started out well and you know, we outshot them in the first period- the first time we've done that all weekend and it's tough, they're a really good team. It's tough to play competitive and good hockey for 60 minutes when they're doing their best out there too so I think it went a little back and forth and at a point, it was just tough to keep up. So, looking forward to the future we need to learn how to manage that and play down and desperate.

On if getting shots on net is key to the team's success on the power play:

I think that's a big thing is getting shots on net. Our goal is to get two shots a power play and you know, if we don't score, we want to create momentum for ourselves. I think tonight was a little sloppy. I made a couple of bad turnovers and didn't win some battles, but at the end, it was a good heads up play and we saw they were changing and tried to play fast. I just snuck behind and got a goal. Yeah, like Vinni (Lettieri) said the other night, just sticking with it and I think good things will come. We've been doing pretty well lately, so it's fun.

On the team's mindset:

Absolutely. Everybody in there knows that we're improving, we're taking strides and obviously in the standings, we're not where we want to be, but we have a really good group in there and we're gearing up for playoffs and perfecting our game. So, it's been a lot of fun the past couple of weeks and I know we've got a lot more to give.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.