Panthers Recall Spencer Knight

March 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Spencer Knight is headed back to the Sunshine State, as the Panthers have recalled the netminder from Charlotte.

The 20-year-old in 7-3-0 through 10 games with the Checkers, notching a 2.55 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Knight has posted two shutouts during his time with Charlotte, including a stunning 44-save effort on the road last week.

Charlotte's tandem between the pipes now sits as Joey Daccord and Antoine Bibeau, who was recently recalled from the ECHL's Allen Americans.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.