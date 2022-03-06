Panthers Recall Spencer Knight
March 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Spencer Knight is headed back to the Sunshine State, as the Panthers have recalled the netminder from Charlotte.
The 20-year-old in 7-3-0 through 10 games with the Checkers, notching a 2.55 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Knight has posted two shutouts during his time with Charlotte, including a stunning 44-save effort on the road last week.
Charlotte's tandem between the pipes now sits as Joey Daccord and Antoine Bibeau, who was recently recalled from the ECHL's Allen Americans.
