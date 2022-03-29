Toronto Marlies Kick off Road Trip in Abbotsford

The Toronto Marlies kick off a four-game western Canada road trip on Tuesday night with a matchup against the Abbotsford Canucks. The two teams met earlier in March for two games at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Abbotsford won both of those meetings.

The Marlies fell 5-1 to Bridgeport in Saturday's game, and have won three of their last five games overall. The Canucks lost to Stockton 3-1 on Friday, they had won four straight before that.

On the Marlies side, Brett Seney leads the team in points with 46. Joseph Duszak continues his career year, leading all Marlies defencemen in scoring with 44 points. Joey Anderson is the team's leading goal scorer with 21 so far this season, including five shorthanded. On the Canucks side, Sheldon Dries leads the team with 58 points.

Puck drops at 10:00pm EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

