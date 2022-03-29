Condors $2 Beer Night Is Friday with No COVID-19 Restrictions

March 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors host the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday and could lock down a playoff berth! Friday is $2 Beer Night with Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer available for just $2 through the end of the first intermission presented by Sunny 105.3 FM.

Patrons no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test per updated guidelines from the state.

Join us in making a difference for the community with the team's annual undergarment collection. Bring new socks, underwear, diapers, t-shirts, and more for collection and donation to the Bakersfield Homeless Center. Receptacle bins will be located at arena entrances.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.