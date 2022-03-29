Condors $2 Beer Night Is Friday with No COVID-19 Restrictions
March 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors host the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday and could lock down a playoff berth! Friday is $2 Beer Night with Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer available for just $2 through the end of the first intermission presented by Sunny 105.3 FM.
Patrons no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test per updated guidelines from the state.
Join us in making a difference for the community with the team's annual undergarment collection. Bring new socks, underwear, diapers, t-shirts, and more for collection and donation to the Bakersfield Homeless Center. Receptacle bins will be located at arena entrances.
