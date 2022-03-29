Penguins Weekly

March 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Penguins Weekly Rewind

Tuesday, Mar. 22 - PENGUINS 5 at Toronto 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton routed Toronto by rattling off five unanswered goals, including a four-goal outburst in the second period. Defensemen Will Reilly and P.O Joseph both notched two assists in the trip-opening victory.

Wednesday, Mar. 23 - PENGUINS 1 at Toronto 6

Toronto turned the tables in game two of the back-to-back set. The Marlies were spurred by a four-point game by forward Nick Robertson, who posted a goal and three assists.

Friday, Mar. 25 - PENGUINS 3 at Belleville 1

The Penguins pulled off a gritty, bounce-back win against the B-Sens thanks to their stalwart defense. Tied, 1-1, going into the third period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scored twice while limiting Belleville to just four shots on goal.

Saturday, Mar. 26 - PENGUINS 3 at Laval 5

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton rallied from a 3-1 deficit to even the scales in the third period, but the Rocket used a pair of late strikes to pull away. Native Québécois Michael Chaput and Sam Poulin scored the Penguins' first two goals.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Mar. 30 - PENGUINS vs. Hartford

The Pens return to Atlantic Division play with a home match against the Wolf Pack. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has won its last three home games against Hartford, outscoring them 9-3.

Friday, Apr. 1 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

The Penguins look to turn the Phantoms into April Fools in the 10th game of their season series. The Pens are 5-4-0-1 against Lehigh Valley this season and 3-1-0-0 at PPL Center.

Saturday, Apr. 2 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport

Major playoff implications are on the line when the Pens host the Islanders for Marvel Super HeroTM Night. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Bridgeport are currently tied in the Atlantic standings for the division's final playoff spot.

Ice Chips

- The Penguins are 10-2-2-1 (.767) at home since Jan. 21.

- Valtteri Puustinen has opened the scoring seven times this season, tied for the most first goals in the league.

- From Mar. 12-23, Louis Domingue started six consecutive games, establishing a new career-high.

- The Pittsburgh Penguins signed undrafted free agent D-man Colin Swoyer on Monday, and he will join Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an ATO. Swoyer led Michigan Tech University blueliners in points in each of the last two seasons and paced the team's defensemen in assists for three-straight years.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Springfield 61 34 20 5 2 75 .615

2. Providence 57 30 18 3 6 69 .605

3. Charlotte 62 35 23 4 0 74 .597

4. Hartford 59 29 23 5 2 65 .551

5. Hershey 63 30 24 5 4 69 .548

6. Bridgeport 62 27 25 6 4 64 .516

7. PENGUINS 62 28 26 4 4 64 .516

8. Lehigh Valley 60 22 27 7 4 55 .458

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 60 18 17 35

Alex Nylander 55 19 13 33

Pierre-Olivier Joseph 48 9 20 31

Sam Poulin* 58 12 16 30

Félix Robert 52 13 15 28

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Louis Domingue 17 7-7-2 2.65 .927 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.91 .915 0

Alex D'Oriox 21 7-9-4 2.91 .894 1

Tommy Nappier* 18 9-7-2 2.93 .891 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

x = reassigned to Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Mar. 30 Hartford Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Apr. 1 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 2 Bridgeport Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sat, Mar. 26 (RW) Kasper Björkqvist Recalled to PIT

Sun, Mar. 27 (RW) Kasper Björkqvist Reassigned from PIT

Mon, Mar. 28 (D) Colin Swoyer Signed to ATO

Mon, Mar. 28 (D) Chris Bigras Traded to CHI

