Griffins' Shine Suspended for One Game
March 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Grand Rapids Griffins forward Dominik Shine has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Ontario on Mar. 27.
Shine received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.11 for accumulating his third instigator penalty this season. He will miss Grand Rapids' game Friday (Apr. 1) vs. Texas.
