Griffins' Shine Suspended for One Game

March 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Grand Rapids Griffins forward Dominik Shine has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Ontario on Mar. 27.

Shine received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.11 for accumulating his third instigator penalty this season. He will miss Grand Rapids' game Friday (Apr. 1) vs. Texas.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.