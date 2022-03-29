Miska Earns 20-Save Shutout in Eagles 4-0 Blanking of Barracuda

SAN JOSE, CA. - Colorado built a 4-0 lead in the first period, while goaltender Hunter Miska stopped all 20 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 4-0 on Monday. Colorado finished the night 2-for-4 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill. Defenseman Jordan Gross collected a goal and an assist in the win, while forward Jayson Megna notched a pair of assists.

The first period onslaught would begin when Gross collected a drop pass at the top of the left-wing circle and wired a wrister into the back of the net. The goal was Gross' 10th of the season, tying his career high and giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 11:46 mark of the opening frame.

Colorado would strike again just 26 seconds later when forward Stefan Matteau took a pass between the circles from Kiefer Sherwood and snapped the puck past San Jose goalie Zach Sawchenko to push the Eagles lead to 2-0.

The first power play of the game would go the way of Colorado and it would pay dividends, as defenseman Rob Hamilton blasted a slapshot from the point, lighting the lamp and stretching the advantage to 3-0 with 5:03 remaining in the first period.

The Eagles would earn another man-advantage just minutes later and this time it would be forward Mikhail Maltsev who would take advantage when he dragged the puck between his legs at the top of the crease and flipped it past Sawchenko to put Colorado on top, 4-0 at the 16:55 mark of the period.

After carrying a 4-0 advantage into the first intermission, the Eagles would outshoot the Barracuda 11-9 in the middle frame while also shutting down a pair of San Jose power play opportunities. The strong defensive play would allow Colorado to take their 4-0 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play.

The third period would see the Eagles stymie three more Barracuda power play opportunities, as Miska stopped all five shots thrown his way to solidify the 20-save shutout and give Colorado the 4-0 victory.

