Phantoms Add Two Collegiate Players
March 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed goalie Darion Hanson and defenseman Will Riedell to PTO (professional try out) contracts.
Hanson, 24, played his senior season at the University of Connecticut following three years at Union College. With the Huskies this season, Hanson was 20-15-0, 2.24, .923. The 6'3" tall left-handed catching goalie went 50-52-9 in his four-year collegiate career with seven shutouts and a 2.45 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. Hanson was the captain for the Dutchmen in the 2019-20 season and then sat out the 2020-21 campaign during an NCAA transfer year.
The East Bethel, Minn. native had previously played not far away with the Aston (Pa.) Rebels in the 2015-16 season where he was named to the NAHL All-Rookie team. In the 2016-17 season, with the Vernon Vipers of the BCHL, Hanson was 14-4-0, 1.84, .945 to win BCHL "Best Goaltender" honors while finishing with the league's top goals-against average and best save percentage.
Riedell, 25, is a Greensboro, NC native who was captain at Ohio State in his graduate-transfer season following four seasons at Lake Superior State. The 6'2" tall lefty shooter scored 3-10-13 in 33 games this season with the Buckeyes. Riedell played in 171 games in his NCAA career scoring 20 goals with 41 assists for 61 points. He was an alternate captain on the 2020-21 Lake Superior State team that won a WCHA tournament championship and advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time wince 1996. Riedell played in 138 games with Lake State scoring 17-34-51 in his career there.
Riedell also played somewhat locally in juniors having spent two seasons with the New Jersey Junior Titans based out of Middletown Township, New Jersey. He played in 111 career NAHL games with the Titans and Austin (Minn.) Bruins combined scoring 12-28-40 in his juniors career.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to PPL Center on "Hockey Fiesta" weekend celerating the area's Hispanic Heritage with a pair of games. "Los Fantasmas" will take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, April 1 followed by a tilt against the Utica Comets on Saturday, April 2.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2022
- Griffins Embark on Final Three-In-Three - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Sam Hentges to a Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract - Iowa Wild
- Griffins' Shine Suspended for One Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Sign Jachym Kondelik to ATO - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins' Shine Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Bears Weekly #25: Road Swing Continues as April Arrives - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Add Two Collegiate Players - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors $2 Beer Night Is Friday with No COVID-19 Restrictions - Bakersfield Condors
- Toronto Marlies Kick off Road Trip in Abbotsford - Toronto Marlies
- Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Marshall Rifai - Toronto Marlies
- IceHogs and Admirals Clash in Central Division Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Miska Earns 20-Save Shutout in Eagles 4-0 Blanking of Barracuda - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Phantoms Add Two Collegiate Players
- Nagle Thrives in Return
- Cal O'Reilly Plays 1,000th Pro Game
- Brennan Menell Joins Phantoms from Toronto
- Allison Scores Early But Phantoms Fall at Hershey