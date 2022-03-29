Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Marshall Rifai

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Marshall Rifai to a one-year AHL contract for the 2022-23 season. He will be on a professional tryout for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Rifai, 24, appeared in 35 games with Harvard University (NCAA) this past season, recording 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists). Through four seasons at Harvard, the Beaconsfield, Quebec native collected 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) in 71 games.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 135 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features 11 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Kyle Clifford, Carl Dahlström, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Erik Källgren, Timothy Liljegren, Petr Mrázek, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, and Rasmus Sandin.

