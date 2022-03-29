Victor Brattstrom Recalled by Detroit
March 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Victor Brattstrom
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled goaltender Victor Brattstrom from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Brattstrom will join Detroit's active roster for the first time in his career, as he was featured on the Red Wings' taxi squad from Dec. 26-29. Brattstrom was a sixth-round draft choice of the Red Wings in 2018 and is in the midst of his rookie campaign in North America. The Goteborg, Sweden, native has a 6-10-3 record in the AHL this campaign with one shutout. The 25-year-old has logged a 3.55 goals against average and a 0.890 save percentage with the Griffins. Brattstrom also appeared in three games with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) from Nov. 19-Dec. 4, recording a 2-1-0 ledger with a 4.25 goals against average and a 0.829 save percentage. Brattstrom allowed three goals or less in two of his three appearances with Toledo.
Last season, the netminder competed with KooKoo in the Liiga, the top professional hockey league in Finland. Brattstrom showed a 18-12-7 mark, a 2.20 goals against average and a 0.903 save percentage during his time with KooKoo. Prior to his move to Finland, the rookie played for Timrå IK in the SHL and HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden. From 2017-20 in his home country, Brattstrom amassed a 2.25 goals against average, a 0.902 save percentage and a 48-31 record.
