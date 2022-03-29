Morris, Watson and Mitchell Cleared; Teply and Slavin Day-To-Day
March 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, IL - The Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Goaltender Cale Morris (left hip), defenseman Cliff Watson (left knee) and forward Garrett Mitchell (lower back) have been cleared to resume team activities with no restrictions.
Forward Michal Teply (right shoulder) and forward Josiah Slavin (right ankle) are day-to-day.
IceHogs Host Admirals Tonight on Taco Tuesday and Winning Weekday at the BMO
The Rockford IceHogs are back in action tonight, Tuesday, Apr. 29 at 7 p.m. as they host the Milwaukee Admirals on Taco Tuesday and Winning Weekday at BMO Harris Bank Center! Enjoy tacos and craft beer at every Tuesday home game this season. Tacos are just $2 and select craft beer is only $5! If the IceHogs win, you WIN! If the IceHogs win tonight, all fans in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game!
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
