Third Period Sinks Monsters in 4-2 Loss to Wolves

March 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves 4-2 on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 23-27-8-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Chicago's Tarmo Reunanen scored at 1:02 of the opening frame, but Jake Gaudet responded with a tally at 5:53 off feeds from Thomas Schemitsch and Roman Ahcan tying the game 1-1 after 20 minutes. Justin Scott notched a marker at 4:53 of the second period with helpers from Robbie Payne and Jake Christiansen sending the Monsters to the final intermission ahead 2-1. The Wolves scored two quick goals in the final frame from Josh Leivo at 3:08 and CJ Smith at 3:27 to take a 3-2 lead. Despite a strong late push from Cleveland, Chicago's Leivo added an empty-net tally at 19:19 bringing the final score to 4-2.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves had 32 saves in defeat while Chicago's Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for the win.

The Monsters host the Rochester Americans on Friday, April 1, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 0 - - 2

CHI 1 0 3 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 29 0/2 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

CHI 36 0/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 32 3 11-10-2

CHI Kochetkov W 27 2 8-0-1

Cleveland Record: 23-27-8-4, 7th North Division

Chicago Record: 40-11-5-5, 1st Central Division

