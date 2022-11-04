Toronto Marlies Face off against Laval Rocket for Second Straight Matchup

The Toronto Marlies visit the Laval Rocket on Friday night for the second straight game. The Marlies are currently 5-1-0-0 against North Division opponents and 3-1-0-0 on the road to start the season.

The two teams last met on Wednesday night in a high scoring match where the Marlies won 7-4. The Marlies have now won four in a row. Toronto is currently 1st in the North Division with a 6-2-0-0 record, and Laval sits 7th with a 2-6-1-0 record.

Toronto's power-play has been off to a good start so far this season. The team has recorded a power-play goal in each of their first eight games of the season, extending a franchise record.

Players to watch on the Marlies side include Joey Anderson who leads the Marlies with 10 points (7G, 6A), and Logan Shaw who notched his first career four-point game on Wednesday night. On the Laval side, Anthony Richard leads the Rocket with 7 points (5G, 2A).

Puck drop is at 7:00pm on AHLTV.

