Monsters' Homecoming Spoiled by 5-2 Loss to Wolves

November 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves 5-2 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 4-5-0-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Chicago's Brendan Perlini struck first with a goal at 4:38 of the opening frame, but Tim Berni evened the score with a marker at 12:34 assisted by Kirill Marchenko and Brendan Gaunce. Perlini added a power-play tally for the Wolves at 19:34 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-1 after 20 minutes. The second period started with an unassisted goal from Tyler Angle at 1:42, but Chicago took control after a marker from David Farrance at 2:00 and Perlini's hat trick tally at 3:36 pushing the score to 4-2 heading into the final intermission. The Wolves ended the game with a empty-net tally from Joseph LaBate at 17:40 bringing the final score to 5-2.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 21 saves in defeat while Chicago's Pyotr Kochetkov made 39 saves for the victory.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, November 5, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 0 - - 2 CHI 2 2 1 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 41 0/3 2/3 8 min / 4 inf CHI 26 1/3 3/3 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan L 21 4 1-2-0 CHI Kochetkov W 39 2 2-2-1 Cleveland Record: 4-5-0-0, 4th North Division Chicago Record: 3-3-1-0, 5th Central Division

