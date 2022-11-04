Monsters' Homecoming Spoiled by 5-2 Loss to Wolves
November 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves 5-2 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 4-5-0-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Chicago's Brendan Perlini struck first with a goal at 4:38 of the opening frame, but Tim Berni evened the score with a marker at 12:34 assisted by Kirill Marchenko and Brendan Gaunce. Perlini added a power-play tally for the Wolves at 19:34 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-1 after 20 minutes. The second period started with an unassisted goal from Tyler Angle at 1:42, but Chicago took control after a marker from David Farrance at 2:00 and Perlini's hat trick tally at 3:36 pushing the score to 4-2 heading into the final intermission. The Wolves ended the game with a empty-net tally from Joseph LaBate at 17:40 bringing the final score to 5-2.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 21 saves in defeat while Chicago's Pyotr Kochetkov made 39 saves for the victory.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, November 5, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. [cid:image005.png@01D8F0A1.280F6C90]Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 0 - - 2 CHI 2 2 1 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 41 0/3 2/3 8 min / 4 inf CHI 26 1/3 3/3 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan L 21 4 1-2-0 CHI Kochetkov W 39 2 2-2-1 Cleveland Record: 4-5-0-0, 4th North Division Chicago Record: 3-3-1-0, 5th Central Division
GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS* *Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.
The Monsters are part of Rock Entertainment Group. In addition to the Monsters, Rock Entertainment Group also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, the operation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers' training and development center in Independence, Ohio.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2022
- Khudobin Stands Tall as Texas Takes First Game in Manitoba - Texas Stars
- Monsters' Homecoming Spoiled by 5-2 Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Phantoms Rally in 3rd But Fall Short - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Leivo Debuts with Hat Trick as T-Birds Roll Past Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Josh Leivo's Hat-Trick Sinks Wolf Pack in First Installment of I-91 Rivalry - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Zac Dalpe Scores Twice as Checkers Beat Syracuse - Charlotte Checkers
- Josh Leivo's Hat-Trick Sinks Wolf Pack in First Installment of I-91 Rivalry - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Brendan Perlini Hat Trick Leads Wolves Past Monster 5-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Edged by Checkers, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Lose on the Road the Americans, 5-3 - Utica Comets
- ROADRUNNERS' WINNING STREAK ENDS AT FIVE GAMES WITH 3-2 LOSS TO CALGARY WRANGLERS - Tucson Roadrunners
- Florida Recalls Aleksi Heponiemi - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals Recall Bouchard from Norfolk - Milwaukee Admirals
- Toronto Marlies Face off against Laval Rocket for Second Straight Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Fogarty to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game #8 - Roadrunners at Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Remp'd Up: Rempal off to Strong Start with HSK - Henderson Silver Knights
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Coachella Valley Firebirds Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Series Preview VS. BAK: November 4 & 5 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Penguins Cruise to 5-1 Win on O'Connor's Three Points - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Head to Springfield to Renew I-91 Rivalry with Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters' Homecoming Spoiled by 5-2 Loss to Wolves
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to Monsters
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Darion Hanson to Pro Tryout Contract
- Monsters Back in Cleveland for Promotion-Packed Three-Game Homestand
- Monsters Recall Forward Erik Bradford from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings