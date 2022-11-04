Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

November 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (2-3-0-2; 6 pts.) vs. Grand Rapids Griffins (4-4-0-0; 8 pts.)

The Iowa Wild host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday in the second of back-to-back games. Iowa emerged victorious in the team's annual School Day Game against Grand Rapids Thursday morning, beating the Griffins 6-3. The Wild will raise money toward the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society as a part of Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

HAT TRICKS WITH TY

Ty Ronning recorded his first American Hockey Leauge hat trick in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Griffins. He had previously tallied three points in an AHL one other time in a two goal, one assist performance versus Bridgeport on Apr. 2, 2021 with Hartford. Ronning has one other professional hat trick, which came on Nov. 25, 2018 with the ECHL's Maine Mariners. He also recorded two hat tricks with the Vancouver Giants while playing in the WHL.

SHOOTERS SHOOT

- Iowa rookie Sammy Walker has recorded points in four of his first seven AHL games

- The Wild picked up a points in those four games but lost in regulation in the other three

- Mitchell Chaffee led Iowa with nine shots on goal in Thursday's win

- The Wild totaled 38 shots on Thursday, the most since Apr. 24, 2021 at Rockford (39)

HIGHWAY MILES

- Iowa will only play one more home game this month (Nov. 18 vs. Milwaukee)

- November's schedule includes nine away games and a season-high six game road swing

- The Wild will travel 2,145 miles by bus during the month of November

- Iowa will also rack up 3,708 flight miles while visiting Colorado and San Jose

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.