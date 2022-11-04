Belleville Sens Return To Win Column With 3-2 Win Over Lehigh Valley

November 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Adam Brooks, Olle Lycksell and Kevin Connauton on game day

(Belleville Senators) Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Adam Brooks, Olle Lycksell and Kevin Connauton on game day(Belleville Senators)

BELLEVILLE, ON -The Belleville Senators returned to the win column on Friday night as they defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 at CAA Arena.

Belleville opened the scoring at 10:26 of the first period when Rourke Chartier found the back of the net with a shorthanded marker after he collected a nifty feed from Ridly Greig to take a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

In the second frame, the aforementioned Chartier notched his second of the night when he beat Sam Ersson with a one-timer with the man advantage to make it 2-0.

Early in the final frame, the Senators extended their advantage to 3-0 through a Maxence Guenette power play goal, his first of the season. Lehigh Valley responded as Olle Lycksell registered his first career AHL goal. The Phantoms continued their push at the 9:14 mark when Jackson Cates brought the score to within one. Despite the late tally, Belleville continued to shut down the visitors' attack throughout the night to secure the win.

The Senators continue their weekend homestand tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m versus the Toronto Marlies.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 2/8 | Penalty Kill: 7/8

Fast Facts:

Mads Søgaard made 37 saves.

Jake Lucchini extended his point streak to six straight games.

Rourke Chartier tallied his team-leading sixth goal of the season.

Maxence Guenette scored his first goal of the season.

Ridly Grieg registered two assists.

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann: "We talked about creating momentum from our power play and penalty kill, and I think we did that tonight."

Ticket info:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.