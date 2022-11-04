Wolf Pack Head to Springfield to Renew I-91 Rivalry with Thunderbirds

November 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack return to the road tonight with an eye towards cementing their first winning streak of the 2022-23 season. The Pack take the quick trip up I-91 to Springfield to meet the Thunderbirds.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of twelve meetings between the Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds this season, and the first of six in Western Massachusetts. The sides will meet again once more in November, with the T-Birds flying into Hartford on November 9th. After that, the sides won't meet until December 22nd at the XL Center.

The Thunderbirds won the last meeting 3-2 on March 25th at the XL Center, getting a goal from Dakota Joshua at 15:09 of the third period to break a 2-2 tie. Patrick Khodorenko and Lauri Pajuniemi scored for Hartford in defeat, while Sam Anas lit the lamp twice for the visitors. Springfield went two-for-five on the powerplay in the win, including scoring the eventual game-winner with the skater advantage.

The Wolf Pack did secure a victory in their last visit to Springfield, however, taking a 3-1 decision on February 25th. Will Bitten gave the T-Birds a 1-0 lead at 15:52 of the second period, but Justin Richards would score twice in under four minutes at the 8:33 and 12:16 marks of the third period to both tie the game and give Hartford the lead. Jonny Brodzinski tacked on an empty net goal, while Keith Kinkaid made 44 saves for the win.

The Wolf Pack posted a record of 5-6-1-0 against the Thunderbirds in 2021-22, while the T-Birds finished the series with a 7-4-0-1 record.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack completed a two-win weekend on Saturday night thanks to a dramatic 3-2 overtime victory over the Charlotte Checkers at the XL Center. Brodzinski opened the scoring 10:23 into the game with a powerplay goal, his second marker of the season. After a scoreless second period, the Checkers would even the affair thanks to Grigori Denisenko's first goal of the season at 8:57.

Lauri Pajuniemi collected his third goal of the season at 15:22, tipping a Blake Hillman shot home, but the Checkers would even the score again when Logan Hutsko deposited a rebound at 19:04 with Charlotte both on the powerplay and with the extra attacker out.

Hartford would score just 47 seconds into overtime for the victory, however. Andy Welinski snapped home his first goal with the club, beating the glove of starting goaltender Mack Guzda on the first shot of overtime. Dylan Garand made 24 saves for his first professional victory.

Brodzinski leads the Wolf Pack in scoring with six points (2 g, 4 a) through six games. Turner Elson is second on the club with five points (1 g, 4 a). Pajuniemi, meanwhile, leads the club in goals with three.

This is the first of two games for the Wolf Pack this weekend. They will visit the Bridgeport Islanders tomorrow night at Total Mortgage Arena.

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds extended their point streak to five games thanks to a 3-2 shootout victory over the Providence Bruins on Sunday afternoon. Bitten and Tyler Tucker both scored to give the T-Birds a 2-0 lead, but Vinni Lettieri would snipe home two powerplay goals in the final three minutes of regulation to tie the game and force overtime.

Lettieri would score again in the shootout for the Bruins, but Matthew Highmore and Mathias Laferriere would light the lamp to push the Thunderbirds to victory. Joel Hofer made 38 saves for the win.

Nathan Todd leads the Thunderbirds in both goals with seven and points with nine (7 g, 2 a). Nikita Alexandrov (4 g, 4 a) and Highmore (2 g, 6 a) are both tied for second with eight points each on the season.

Springfield features a number of new faces this season, including forwards Highmore, Martin Frk, and Josh Leivo. Frk leads the club in assists with seven through his first six games.

The Thunderbirds will wrap up their weekend tomorrow night when they host the Bruins at MassMutual Center, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:50 p.m. tonight on both AHLTV and Mixlr. Be sure to tune in all season long for Hartford Wolf Pack hockey! To access Alex's call on AHLTV, select the 'away audio' button after selecting tonight's game.

The Wolf Pack will return to the XL Center on Wednesday, November 9th, for a rematch with the Thunderbirds. Don't want to miss a second of the I-91 rivalry this season? Check out the new 'Rivalry Pack', which features five of the six games between the foes at the XL Center this season! Single-game tickets for Wednesday night's game are also available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.