Series Preview VS. BAK: November 4 & 5
November 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights take on the Bakersfield Condors in a two game split series. They will be at Mechanics Bank Arena for November 4, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. They will face the Condors at The Dollar Loan Center on November 5, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.
NOTES
Henderson stands 10th in the Pacific Division. Through their first eight games of the season, the Silver Knights are 2-6-0.
Sheldon Rempal leads the Silver Knights in scoring with 7 points (4G, 3A). In the prior contest against Bakersfield, he scored a power-play goal.
OPPOSITION UPDATE
The Bakersfield Condors sit at sixth in the Pacific Division with seven games played. Through those seven games, they are 3-3-1.
James Hamblin (3G, 3A), Xavier Bourgault (3G, 3A), and Michael Kesselring (5G, 1A) are tied as the scoring leaders for Bakersfield with six points each.
LAST TIME AROUND
The Henderson Silver Knights have played the Condors only once this season, a home matchup on October 19. Bakersfield won that contest, 4-3, with Henderson goals from Kyle Marino, Sheldon Rempal, and Brendan Brisson. Michael Kesselring (2G) and James Hamblin (2A) led the Condors on the scoresheet.
KNIGHTLY RECAP
Over the weekend, the Henderson Silver Knights split their home series celebrating Nevada Day and Fright Night against the Colorado Eagles at The Dollar Loan Center. They dropped the first contest, 3-2, and triumphed in the second, 4-2. Pavel Dorofeyev, second in goals on the Silver Knights, scored a penalty shot goal on Oct. 28. Sheldon Rempal scored two goals and Gage Quinney recorded two points, including the 200th point of his professional career, on Oct. 29.
HSK POINT LEADERS
Sheldon Rempal: 7 (4G, 3A)
Jonas Rondbjerg: 5 (2G, 3A)
Gage Quinney: 5 (0G, 5A)
Byron Froese: 4 (2G, 2A)
Brayden Pachal: 4 (2G, 2A)
VIEWING INFORMATION
Nov. 4: Watch on AHL TV with subscription, or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports Las Vegas (1340AM/98.9FM).
Nov. 5: Watch on AHL TV with subscription, listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game, or purchase tickets.
