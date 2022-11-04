Khudobin Stands Tall as Texas Takes First Game in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, took down the Manitoba Moose 4-1 Friday night on the road during the first of two games at Canada Life Centre.

Texas came out of the first period carrying a 3-1 lead over Manitoba. Riley Barber put the Stars on the board first 5:40 into the contest with a wrist shot from the slot that beat Moose netminder Arvid Holm on the power play. Seventeen seconds later, Dean Stewart tied the game with a shot near the right point that sailed past Anton Khudobin, off the right post and into the goal. At the 12:38 mark, Jacob Peterson gave the Stars the lead again before Marian Studenic picked up a no-look pass from Antonio Stranges and buried it to make it 3-1 for insurance at 16:55. Despite trailing by two after one frame, Manitoba was leading the way with a 14-11 advantage in shots on goal.

In the second period, Ben Gleason scored the lone goal to extend the Stars' lead to 4-1 with a shot from the top of the zone on the power play at 15:37. With 40 minutes down and 20 more to play, Texas grasped a 23-19 shots advantage over Manitoba.

Khudobin shined between the pipes for the Stars, especially in the third period where he stopped all 16 shots faced to maintain the three-goal lead for a 4-1 victory. With 36 saves on 37 shots, Khudobin also secured his 100th career victory at the AHL level while improving his season record to 3-1-1. On the other end of the ice, Holm was handed the loss after allowing three goals on 11 first-period shots. In relief, Oskari Salminen took over for the final two periods and made 17 saves on 18 shots.

The Stars and Moose compete again in the two-game series finale with a 2:00 p.m. face-off set for Sunday back at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

