Phantoms Rally in 3rd But Fall Short

November 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Tyson Foerster battles Belleville Senators' Dillon Heatherington and Kyle Betts

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Tyson Foerster battles Belleville Senators' Dillon Heatherington and Kyle Betts(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Belleville, ON - Olle Lycksell (1st) and Jackson Cates (2nd) broke through with goals in the third period on a pair of set ups from Zayde Wisdom but the Phantoms couldn't find the equalizer in a 3-2 loss at the Belleville Senators on Friday night. It was the first career pro goal in North America for rookie Olle Lycksell.

Lehigh Valley (2-5-1) blasted away for a season-high 39 shots on goal including a single-period best mark of 20 shots in the second period but even with 30 shots in the first 40 minutes, the Phantoms trailed 2-0 as B-Sens goaltender Mads Sogaard made one remarkable stop after another.

The penalty-filled affair featured more special teams than 5-on-5 in the opening period before the parade of infractions slowed down at least a little bit in the second and third periods.

Rourke Chartier (5th, 6th) paced the home team with two goals. Belleville (4-4-1) opened the scoring midway through the first period when it appeared the Phantoms had it right there for the taking. Scott Sabourin started a fight with Garrett Wilson slamming his face into the bench. Sabourin's game misconduct also included an instigation and a major for fighting to give the Phantoms seven minutes on the power play. Instead, it was an intercept at center that allowed Ridly Greig to show off his skills in the form of a behind-the-back dish to Chartier who slammed home the shorthanded tally on their 2-on-1 rush to give Belleville a 1-0 lead. It was the first shorthanded goal the Phantoms have allowed this season.

Ridly Greig is the son of former Philadelphia Phantoms great Mark Greig who won a Calder Cup with the Phantoms in 1998. Mark Greig's 372 points and 140 goals are both second all-time in Phantoms franchise history behind Peter White.

The Phantoms couldn't have come closer to scoring in the second period with Belleville hemmed in their zone, particularly through the first 10 minutes of the frame. But, despite 20 shots in the period, it was Belleville that took a 2-0 lead when they were able to take advantage of consecutive Lehigh valley penalties that provided the hosts with a 5-on-3 power play. Chartier accepted a cross-ice pass from Egor Sokolov and buried his rifle of a one-timer from way over on the right boards and Belleville was ahead 2-0 at the second break.

Another power-play goal, this time for Maxence Gaunette from the high slot, pushed the Senators lead to 3-0 in the first two minutes of the third period.

But Zayde Wisdom went to work to spark the comeback. He provided the opportunity for Olle Lycksell to go streaking up the left wing and score his first career goal in North America with a blast from inside the left dot to the far post past the glove of Sogaard at 4:25 into the third to get the Phantoms on the board.

Lycksell fell down in the neutral zone but was still successful in transferring the puck to Zayde Wisdom who sped up the right wing and then craftily placed a perfect drop for Jackson Cates on the right of the net for the quick conversion. With 10:46 remaining in the third, the Phantoms were down by just a single goal.

Wisdom almost provided the tying goal himself on two different attempts but Sogaard made his best saves to thwart the 20-year-old winger who is the youngest player on the team. Wisdom's best chances may have gone off the helmet of Sogaard.

Despite largely carrying the play at 5-on-5 and racking up a season-high for shots in a game and in a period, the Senators with Mads Sogaard hung on.

The Phantoms next play at the Laval Rocket on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

Lehigh Valley returns to PPL Center on Friday, November 11 against the Springfield Thunderbirds and Saturday, November 12 against the Laval Rocket. Join us for our WFMZ-69 Coat Drive and Berks $1 Hot Dogs Night on November 11 followed by 90s Night and Saturday Night Hockey Live on November 12!

SCORING SUMMARY

1st BEL - 10:26 R. Chartier (5) (R. Greig, L. Thomson) (SH) 0-1

2nd BEL - 14:13 R. Chartier (6) (E. Sokolov, C. Conacher) (PP, 5x3) 0-2

3rd BEL - 1:54 - M. Gaunette (1) (J. Lucchini, R. Greig) (PP) 0-3

3rd LV - 4:25 - O. Lycksell (1) (Z. Wisdom, R. Attard) (PP) 1-3

3rd LV - 9:14 - J. Cates (2) (Z. Wisdom, O. Lycksell) 2-3

Shots:

LV 39 - BEL 31

PP:

LV 1/8, BEL 2/8

Goalies:

LV - S. Ersson (L) (0-4-1) (28/31)

BEL - M. Sogaard (W) (1-1-0) (37/39)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (2-5-1)

Belleville (4-4-1)

Tickets for upcoming Phantoms games available here: PHANTOMS GAME TICKETS

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, November 5 (3:00) at Laval Rocket

Friday, November 11 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds - WFMZ-69 Coat Drive. Berks $1 Hot Dogs Night.

Saturday, November 12 (7:05) vs. Laval Rocket - 90's Night! Saturday Night Hockey Live

Friday, November 18 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Saturday, November 19 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Sunday, November 20 (3:05) at Springfield Thunderbirds

Stay current with the latest Phantoms news with the Phantoms 365 app available for Apple and Android devices and at www.phantomshockey.com

Follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.