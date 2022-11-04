Admirals Recall Bouchard from Norfolk

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Xavier Bouchard from the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.

Bouchard has skated in six games with Norfolk so far this season after posting 21 points on five goals and 16 assists and a +31 rating in 56 games with Florida last year, helping the Everblades to the Kelly Cup Title. He also played in a pair of games with Milwaukee.

Bouchard will join the Admirals in San Diego as the team takes on the Gulls in a pair of games beginning Friday, November 4th at 9 pm CT. The team's next home contest will be on Wednesday, November 9th at 10:30 am in a Baird School Day Game.

