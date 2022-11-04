Florida Recalls Aleksi Heponiemi
November 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Aleksi Heponiemi is headed to the NHL, as the Panthers have recalled the forward from Charlotte.
The 23-year-old has posted four points (2g, 2a) in six points for the Checkers this season and is tied for second on the team with a +3 rating thus far.
Heponiemi, who was a second-round pick by Florida in 2017, has appeared in 15 NHL games over his career with the Panthers - including six games last season. The Panthers are currently in the middle of a West Coast road trip, finishing off with matchups in Los Angeles on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday.
