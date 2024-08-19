Toronto FC Announce Time Change for October 5 Home Match against Inter Miami Cf
August 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the kickoff time for TFC's regular season contest against Inter Miami CF on Saturday, October 5 at BMO Field has been changed from 7:30 p.m. ET to 4:00 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Any tickets already purchased for this match remain valid for the new start time and there is no need for ticket holders to take any additional action.
Check out the Toronto FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 19, 2024
- October 5 Match Time Changed for Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Announce Time Change for October 5 Home Match against Inter Miami Cf - Toronto FC
- Rapids Academy's Rogelio Garcia Scores his Third Consecutive Goal in Battle Against Rocky Mountain Rivals - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC Stories
- Toronto FC Announce Time Change for October 5 Home Match against Inter Miami Cf
- Toronto FC Loan Brandon Servania to Toronto FC II
- Toronto FC Trade Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to CF Montréal in Exchange for up to $1,300,000 in General Allocation Money
- Leagues Cup - Round of 32: Inter Miami CF Gets Past Toronto FC, 4-3
- Toronto FC Sign Julian Altobelli to MLS Short-Term Agreement