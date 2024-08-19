Toronto FC Announce Time Change for October 5 Home Match against Inter Miami Cf

August 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today that the kickoff time for TFC's regular season contest against Inter Miami CF on Saturday, October 5 at BMO Field has been changed from 7:30 p.m. ET to 4:00 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Any tickets already purchased for this match remain valid for the new start time and there is no need for ticket holders to take any additional action.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.