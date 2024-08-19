Nashville SC Update
August 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (6W-11L-8D) will resume Major League Soccer play following Leagues Cup 2024 this Saturday, Aug. 24 when it hosts Austin FC (8W-10L-7D) at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park presented by Hyundai. Tickets for the match, which serves as Kick Childhood Cancer Night, are available here.
Saturday's match will also serve as Head Coach B.J. Callaghan and First Assistant John Bello's Nashville SC MLS debuts following two Leagues Cup fixtures, including the first result of the Callaghan era in a 1-1 regulation draw with the New England Revolution on Aug. 6, 2024 at Gillette Stadium.
MEDIA NOTES:
Nashville SC
will play its first match this weekend since visiting the New England Revolution during Leagues Cup 2024 on Tuesday, Aug. 6
will play its first MLS match since visiting the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 20
has nine regular season matches remaining, including four at home
had three players debut during Leagues Cup 2024: Jordan Knight (called up from Huntsville City FC for the tournament), Jonathan Pérez and Patrick Yazbek
is unbeaten against Austin FC with a 2W-0L-1D record and a +4 goal differential
is 2W-0L-0D at home against Austin FC (Nissan Stadium and GEODIS Park)
is 17W-14L-17D all-time against Western Conference opponents
is 33W-16L-29D all-time at home
is 35W-39L-43D all-time on weekends
is 7W-6L-6D all-time in August
Head Coach B.J. Callaghan
made his Nashville SC managerial debut on Wednesday, July 31 versus Mazatlán F.C. during Leagues Cup 2024
earned his first result in his second match as Head Coach, a 1-1 draw at the New England Revolution during Leagues Cup 2024 on Tuesday, Aug. 6
will make his MLS managerial debut against Austin FC
Tah Brian Anunga is one regular season start shy of 50, all with Nashville SC
Teal Bunbury
is seventh among active players in regular season games played (385)
is one regular season appearance shy of 250
Jack Maher
leads the team with 1,979 minutes this season
is tied for the team lead with 22 games started this season (also, Hany Mukhtar)
Hany Mukhtar
leads the team in MLS goal contributions this season with 12 (5G, 7A)
leads the team with seven assists
is tied for the team lead with 22 games started this season (also, Jack Maher)
has recorded three goals in three matches against Austin FC
Alex Muyl
is one regular season appearance shy of 250 games played
leads the team with 25 games played this season
has one assist in three matches versus Austin FC
Jonathan Pérez
was acquired on Tuesday, July 30 on loan from the LA Galaxy through 2024 with an option for 2025 during MLS's 2024 Secondary Transfer Window
made his Nashville SC debut on Tuesday, Aug. 6 versus the New England Revolution during Leagues Cup 2024
logged his first goal with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC during his debut with the team on Saturday, Aug. 10
Sam Surridge leads the team this season with eight MLS goals and eleven across all competitions
Joe Willis
is tied for fifth in MLS with six clean sheets this season
is undefeated in three matches against Austin FC with two clean sheets
holds a .33 GAA against Austin FC, his lowest against any MLS team
Patrick Yazbek
was acquired by Nashville SC on Monday, July 22 as a U22 Initiative player during MLS's 2024 Secondary Transfer Window
made his Nashville SC debut on Wednesday, July 31 versus Mazatlán FC during Leagues Cup 2024
recorded his first Nashville SC goal contribution with an assist against the New England Revolution on Aug. 6, 2024
Walker Zimmerman has recorded one goal in two matches against Austin FC, a game-winning header on Sept. 3, 2022 at GEODIS Park
Major League Soccer Stories from August 19, 2024
