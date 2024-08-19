Nashville SC Update

August 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (6W-11L-8D) will resume Major League Soccer play following Leagues Cup 2024 this Saturday, Aug. 24 when it hosts Austin FC (8W-10L-7D) at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park presented by Hyundai. Tickets for the match, which serves as Kick Childhood Cancer Night, are available here.

Saturday's match will also serve as Head Coach B.J. Callaghan and First Assistant John Bello's Nashville SC MLS debuts following two Leagues Cup fixtures, including the first result of the Callaghan era in a 1-1 regulation draw with the New England Revolution on Aug. 6, 2024 at Gillette Stadium.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

will play its first match this weekend since visiting the New England Revolution during Leagues Cup 2024 on Tuesday, Aug. 6

will play its first MLS match since visiting the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 20

has nine regular season matches remaining, including four at home

had three players debut during Leagues Cup 2024: Jordan Knight (called up from Huntsville City FC for the tournament), Jonathan Pérez and Patrick Yazbek

is unbeaten against Austin FC with a 2W-0L-1D record and a +4 goal differential

is 2W-0L-0D at home against Austin FC (Nissan Stadium and GEODIS Park)

is 17W-14L-17D all-time against Western Conference opponents

is 33W-16L-29D all-time at home

is 35W-39L-43D all-time on weekends

is 7W-6L-6D all-time in August

Head Coach B.J. Callaghan

made his Nashville SC managerial debut on Wednesday, July 31 versus Mazatlán F.C. during Leagues Cup 2024

earned his first result in his second match as Head Coach, a 1-1 draw at the New England Revolution during Leagues Cup 2024 on Tuesday, Aug. 6

will make his MLS managerial debut against Austin FC

Tah Brian Anunga is one regular season start shy of 50, all with Nashville SC

Teal Bunbury

is seventh among active players in regular season games played (385)

is one regular season appearance shy of 250

Jack Maher

leads the team with 1,979 minutes this season

is tied for the team lead with 22 games started this season (also, Hany Mukhtar)

Hany Mukhtar

leads the team in MLS goal contributions this season with 12 (5G, 7A)

leads the team with seven assists

is tied for the team lead with 22 games started this season (also, Jack Maher)

has recorded three goals in three matches against Austin FC

Alex Muyl

is one regular season appearance shy of 250 games played

leads the team with 25 games played this season

has one assist in three matches versus Austin FC

Jonathan Pérez

was acquired on Tuesday, July 30 on loan from the LA Galaxy through 2024 with an option for 2025 during MLS's 2024 Secondary Transfer Window

made his Nashville SC debut on Tuesday, Aug. 6 versus the New England Revolution during Leagues Cup 2024

logged his first goal with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC during his debut with the team on Saturday, Aug. 10

Sam Surridge leads the team this season with eight MLS goals and eleven across all competitions

Joe Willis

is tied for fifth in MLS with six clean sheets this season

is undefeated in three matches against Austin FC with two clean sheets

holds a .33 GAA against Austin FC, his lowest against any MLS team

Patrick Yazbek

was acquired by Nashville SC on Monday, July 22 as a U22 Initiative player during MLS's 2024 Secondary Transfer Window

made his Nashville SC debut on Wednesday, July 31 versus Mazatlán FC during Leagues Cup 2024

recorded his first Nashville SC goal contribution with an assist against the New England Revolution on Aug. 6, 2024

Walker Zimmerman has recorded one goal in two matches against Austin FC, a game-winning header on Sept. 3, 2022 at GEODIS Park

