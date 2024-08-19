October 5 Match Time Changed for Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF
August 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Kick off time for Inter Miami CF's match on the road against Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday, October 5 has changed. The match, originally scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET, will now get underway at 4 p.m. ET.
