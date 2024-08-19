October 5 Match Time Changed for Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF

August 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Kick off time for Inter Miami CF's match on the road against Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday, October 5 has changed. The match, originally scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET, will now get underway at 4 p.m. ET.

To see Inter Miami's full 2024 regular season schedule visit https://www.intermiamicf.com/schedule/.

