Colorado Rapids Transfer Defender Moïse Bombito to OGC Nice

August 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have reached an agreement with French Ligue 1 side Olympique Gymnaste Club de Nice for the transfer of defender Moïse Bombito, the club announced today. The transfer breaks the MLS record fee for a center back while also surpassing Colorado's outbound transfer record. The Rapids retain a percentage of Bombito's future sell-on rights.

"Moïse has enjoyed an exceptional season for both club and country," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "His impressive performances in recent months have shown that he has the potential to reach the top of the game, and his journey is a testament to his character and hard work. Moise's development showcases our club's commitment to identify and develop the best young players and we wish him the best as he takes this next step in his career"

Bombito has risen to the top of North American soccer during his second MLS season with the Rapids, appearing in 18 matches (17 starts), while logging 1,547 total minutes in 2024. The 24-year-old defender has recorded two goals this season, with the first of his MLS career coming on March 30 in a win over LAFC. In July, Bombito joined Omar Cummings as the club's second-ever SuperDraft selection to feature in an MLS All-Star Game when he appeared in the match against the Liga MX All-Stars.

On the international front, the Montréal, Canada, native recently represented his home nation in the 2024 Copa América. Bombito appeared and started in all six of Canada's matches, logging 540 minutes as they advanced to the tournament's semifinal match. In two opportunities at the penalty spot, the defender converted his attempts during Canada's successful Copa run.

Bombito becomes the fourth Rapids player in the past four years to transfer to a European club. Sam Vines moved to Royal Antwerp FC in the Belgian First Division in August 2021, Auston Trusty completed a transfer to Arsenal FC in January of 2022 and Cole Bassett joined Feyenoord Rotterdam on loan in early 2022 before moving to Fortuna Sittard on a separate loan later that year.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids have transferred defender Moïse Bombito to OGC Nice, on August 19, 2024.

