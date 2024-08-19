Inter Miami CF Hosted Exclusive Pub Crawl Experience for Season Ticket Members Presented by Heineken
August 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
On Saturday, August 17, Inter Miami CF hosted a special Pub Crawl to celebrate our Season Ticket Members. With over 400 members in attendance, the event was not just a celebration but a demonstration of the vibrant community that supports Inter Miami.
The evening kicked off at YOLO Restaurant, where members gathered to start the event. The Pub Crawl continued at Rooftop, Tin Roof, and The Den, each offering a unique atmosphere and a chance for fans to connect and share their passion for Inter Miami CF. The celebrations carried on, and the special night was finished off at The Wharf.
"This was a very cool event. I'm glad we were able to come up to Ft. Lauderdale and see some of the cool restaurants and bars that we've never been to. It was a cool experience!" said David Vera, a member since 2019, who took part in the event.
"The event was fantastic and I hope that we have more events like this as it was cool to meet and hang out with other fans of the club that you might not normally meet at matches!" added Chrisitan Zuniga, a member since 2019.
The occasion presented members the opportunity to participate in exciting raffles for a chance to win exclusive Inter Miami CF merchandise, alongside drink tickets to enhance their experience.
