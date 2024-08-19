From SuperDraft to OGC Nice: Moïse Bombito's Journey Since Joining the Rapids

August 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Bombito began his MLS and Rapids career on Dec. 21, 2022, when he was selected third overall in the 2023 SuperDraft. The centerback out of the University of New Hampshire was surrounded by supporters, including UNH head coach, Mike Hubbard, teammates and some special guests-the kids he coached in a soccer summer camp earlier that year.

The experience was one he wouldn't be soon to forget, especially since it wasn't until he was 19 that Bombito fully realized his dream to go pro:

"I think it was a dream when I was super young, but it kind of faded away as I was growing up because I was not playing as much. I wasn't seeing any progress in my play, and I felt like it wasn't a given," he said after the draft.

"But I just kept believing in myself and started playing really well at 19 years old. And then I told myself, 'Okay, there's something there and I think I should go for it because if I really believe that I can make it, it's going to happen.'"

Debut | May 2023

After a successful and enlightening preseason with his new team, Bombito faced an injury that would sideline him for three months: an MCL tear suffered just before the Rapids' home opener against Sporting Kansas City.

The Montreal native wouldn't see the match pitch until May 7, when he played a full first half with Rapids 2 in their 5-0 rout of LA Galaxy II. That performance led him into his official MLS and home debut with the club a week later as he was subbed into the game with Philadelphia Union at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

"It's a privilege for me to get in there and show what I can do, but since it's a privilege there's expectations that come with it," he said after his first few appearances with the first team. "I have to prove that I can be a guy that can help out as much as possible when the time comes."

First Canada Call-up | June 2023

Once Bombito was back to full health and had made his professional debut, it wasn't long until his home country's national team took notice of him.

While making an ordinary errand to the Apple store for new headphones Bombito got the call that would change the trajectory of his career-a message from then-Canadian Men's National Team head coach John Herdman calling him up to the team for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League Finals.

"I thanked him for choosing me and he spoke about playing different positions, like maybe a six, but for me I didn't care," he said. "I was really happy. I called my mom, my father, my brothers, my sisters. Everyone knew and they were all happy for me, cheering for me, rooting for me. It was just such a great feeling to be honest."

Bombito did not see the match in either of the games against Panama and the U.S., but that call-up and time with the squad built the team's trust and confidence in him, later earning the defender a spot in the 2023 Gold Cup roster. He played all four games during Canada's time in the tournament until they were knocked out by the U.S. in the quarterfinals on penalties.

First MLS goal | March 2024

Bombito notched his first goal in burgundy on March 30, 2024 against LAFC at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park-a set-piece header that just so happened to fall on the defender's 24th birthday.

Djordje Mihailovic delivered a corner into the box in the 38th minute, where Bombito was waiting just ahead of the near post to put a header past famed goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The first-half goal was just the first in the Rapids' eventual 3-2 result over the Western Conference side, marking Colorado's first win of the 2024 season and first home victory.

Bombito would go on to score another set-piece goal in 2024, a back-post header off another Mihailovic corner against FC Cincinnati in May.

Copa América | June 2024

After his appearances in the 2023 Gold Cup, Nations League finals and three international friendlies, Bombito earned yet another call-up to represent Canada, this time for the coveted Copa America tournament.

He started all six games under Jesse Marsch, converting two shootout penalty kicks, recording one assist and one of two players to tally the most minutes on the Canada squad.

MLS All-Star | July 2024

After returning from Copa America, Bombito was selected to the MLS All-Star game in Columbus to play alongside teammate and fellow defender Keegan Rosenberry against the Liga MX All-Stars. Bombito was subbed on in the second half by Wilfried Nancy, Columbus head coach and longtime role model for the defender.

He played the remaining 45 minutes in the eventual loss to the Mexican superstars, but the experience was one of a lifetime for Bombito.

Record-Breaking Transfer to OGC Nice | August 2024

Bombito was transferred to Ligue 1 side Olympique Gymnaste Club de Nice 18 months after his arrival in Colorado. The transfer breaks both MLS and Rapids records as the highest fee for a center back in the league while also surpassing Colorado's outbound transfer record.

In total, the defender out of Montreal tallied 29 appearances, 25 starts, two goals and two assists in his 2,298 minutes played with the Rapids.

