Playoff Clinching Scenarios: How Inter Miami Can Clinch a 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Berth this Saturday

August 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







This Saturday, Inter Miami will return to MLS action with the stakes raised. When the team hits the pitch at Chase Stadium on Saturday to take on FC Cincinnati, it will do so with a 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth on the line. In doing so, Inter Miami would tie the 2023 edition of FC Cincinnati in becoming the third-fastest team to clinch a playoff berth in a 34-game MLS season, clinching in 26 games.

This MLS Matchweek will provide six unique scenarios which would guarantee Inter Miami's spot in this year's playoffs. Below we'll break down each clinching scenario.

1. Inter Miami Win Over FC Cincinnati

The simplest of the scenarios, win and we're in; if Inter Miami defeats FC Cincinnati on Saturday, it will clinch its spot in the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Inter Miami will host FC Cincinnati at Chase Stadium this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

2. Inter Miami Tie + Atlanta United Loss or Tie

The remaining scenarios would all require a bit of help from other teams. Should Inter Miami earn a draw against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, it can still clinch its playoff berth with a loss or tie by Atlanta United.

The Five Stripes will face the LA Galaxy on the road this Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

3. Inter Miami Tie + Orlando City SC Loss or Tie

This scenario offers Inter Miami fans more incentive to root against local rivals. If the team leaves Chase Stadium with a point on Saturday, an Orlando City loss or draw in their match will mean Inter Miami has clinched.

Orlando will hit the road for its match, visiting Sporting Kansas City this Saturday in a match that will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

4. Inter Miami Tie + Charlotte FC Loss or Tie

Much like the above scenarios, if Inter Miami does secure a draw on Saturday, it can clinch with either a loss or draw from an Eastern Conference opponent; if Charlotte FC loses or ties on Saturday, a draw will be enough for Inter Miami.

Charlotte will host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

5. Inter Miami Tie + New England Revolution Loss

Inter Miami can also clinch with a draw against FC Cincinnati and some help from another Eastern Conference opponent. The tie against Cincinnati paired with a loss by the New England Revolution would be enough to see Inter Miami clinch on Saturday.

New England will host CF Montréal on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

6. Toronto FC Loss or Tie

This is the one scenario that doesn't require anything of Inter Miami. Simply, if Toronto FC loses or ties this weekend, Inter Miami will clinch its playoff berth regardless of what happens in its match.

Toronto FC will travel to face Houston Dynamo FC on the road this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

