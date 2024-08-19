Second Annual Free Community Health Fair for Renton School District Families, Presented by Providence Swedish, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation Serves Nearly 250 Students

August 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Last week, Providence Swedish, Sounders FC and the club's charitable partner RAVE Foundation proudly hosted Community Assist: Renton School District Health Fair, the organizations' second annual free community health fair for Renton School District families.

This year's event took place on August 14-15 at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse - the Rave Green's new state-of-the-art training facility that opened earlier this year in Renton - and offered middle and high-school students within the Renton School District access to free sports physicals administered by Providence Swedish physicians, along with immunizations provided by community partner HealthPoint.

Nearly 250 students and families participated, where they received free physicals and health services ahead of the school year, toured the team facility, explored the robust health fair featuring a variety of community partners and even met and received autographs from Sounders FC players Alex Roldan and Jackson Ragen.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.