Second Annual Free Community Health Fair for Renton School District Families, Presented by Providence Swedish, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation Serves Nearly 250 Students
August 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Last week, Providence Swedish, Sounders FC and the club's charitable partner RAVE Foundation proudly hosted Community Assist: Renton School District Health Fair, the organizations' second annual free community health fair for Renton School District families.
This year's event took place on August 14-15 at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse - the Rave Green's new state-of-the-art training facility that opened earlier this year in Renton - and offered middle and high-school students within the Renton School District access to free sports physicals administered by Providence Swedish physicians, along with immunizations provided by community partner HealthPoint.
Nearly 250 students and families participated, where they received free physicals and health services ahead of the school year, toured the team facility, explored the robust health fair featuring a variety of community partners and even met and received autographs from Sounders FC players Alex Roldan and Jackson Ragen.
