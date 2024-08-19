Sporting KC Weekly

Sporting Kansas City will resume the MLS regular season this Saturday against Orlando City SC with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. CT at Children's Mercy Park. Tickets are available via SeatGeek as the club celebrates Retro Night and inducts Benny Feilhaber into the Sporting Legends hall of honor.

The cross-conference clash will be available to watch on Apple TV for MLS Season Pass subscribers and radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM with live audio streams in the Sporting KC App. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the KC Power & Light District featuring food and drink specials.

In addition, the Ladies of SKC supporters group are partnering with No Shame! for a feminine hygiene supply drive on Saturday and will have a collection site near the KC Cauldron tailgate in the White Lot at Kansas Speedway starting at 4:30 p.m. CT. Click here for more information.

The KC Cauldron invites fans to join them at 6 p.m. CT on Monday and Tuesday in the loading dock at Children's Mercy Park as the supporters group creates a tifo for next week's U.S. Open Cup semifinal. Parking will be available in the Red Lot and participants can enter the stadium through the security entrance.

Fans can take advantage of 20 percent off orders at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code 20MLS (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City apparel in men's, women's and youth sizes.

Sporting Kansas City will host the Sporting Classic youth soccer tournament from Friday to Sunday with matches to be played at Central Bank Sporting Complex, Compass Minerals Sporting Fields and Compass Minerals National Performance Center. The competition will feature more than 200 U8/U9 (2017/2016) to U14/U15 (2011/2010) boys and girls teams from across the country. For more information, click here.

