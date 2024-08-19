Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

August 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO FIRE RETURN TO REGULAR SEASON ACTION, HEAD TO NEW YORK ON SATURDAY NIGHT

After a few weeks off, the Chicago Fire return to MLS Regular Season play on Saturday night against Eastern Conference foe, New York City FC. Currently three points out of a playoff position, the Fire head to Citi Field looking for a road victory against NYCFC on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Saturday will mark the 22nd regular season meeting between the Fire and NYCFC as the two sides face off for the second and final time in league play this season. In their previous contest, Chicago and New York recorded a point each after a scoreless draw on July 13 at Soldier Field. The Fire will be searching for their first road victory in matchup history when the two teams meet on Saturday night.

NYCFC is led by the duo of Alonso Martínez and Santiago Rodríguez, who share the team lead in goals this season with eight apiece. Rodríguez also holds the advantage in assists in 2024 with eight. NYCFC is coming off a loss against the Columbus Crew in the Quarterfinals of Leagues Cup 2024. Despite playing to a scoreless draw against the reigning MLS Cup champion, the New York-based side fell in penalties to conclude their run in the competition.

Kickoff for Saturday's contest is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and locally on WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish) and www.wlsam.com (English).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (6-12-7, 25 points) at NEW YORK CITY FC (11-9-5, 38 points)

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Citi Field - Queens, N.Y.

Last Game vs. NYC: July 13, 2024 (0-0 D) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at NYC: October 21, 2023 (1-0 L) - Citi Field - Queens, N.Y. (Match Recap)

by the numbers

11 - Prior to the conclusion of the transfer window, Chicago Fire FC announced the acquisition of winger Ariel Lassiter. The Club's latest addition will sport No. 11 for the Men in Red and will be the 12th player in Club history to don the number. Lassiter becomes the first Central American player in Fire history to wear the number (Costa Rica).

11 (continued) - Chicago Fire FC have been led by the duo of forward Hugo Cuypers and winger Maren Haile Selassie. With 11 goal contributions each, the duo currently leads the Fire in that category with nine matches remaining in the 2024 Regular Season. Cuypers (nine goals, two assists) and Haile-Selassie (five goals, six assists) will be players to watch as the Men in Red face NYCFC on Saturday night.

86 - With 86 saves made, Homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady has the sixth-most saves in MLS this season. Brady is second amongst Homegrowns (Jonathan Sirois - 1st) and currently stands as the youngest goalkeeper in the Top 10 of that category by three years.

