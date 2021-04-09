Toronto Drops First of Back-To-Back against Laval

SCORING SUMMARY

Laval: C. Caufield (1) PP (J. Weal), X. Ouellet (2) (C. Caufield, J. Weal), R. Poehling (9) (J. Blandis, J. Teasdale), C. Caufield (2) (G. Olofsson), Y. Veilleux (8) EN (G. Olofsson)

Goaltender: C. Lindgren (27/30)

Toronto: K. Kossila (3) (K. Agostino, N. Petan), K. Agostino (N. Petan, K. Kossila), K. Agostino (7) (K. Kossila, N. Petan)

Goaltender: J. Woll (24/28)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Kalle Kossila opened the scoring at 16:24 of the first period. He later added the secondary assist on Agostino's second period goal and the primary assist on Agostino's third period goal. This was his second multi-point game of the season.

Kenny Agostino scored at 2:41 of the second period and 25 seconds into the third period. He earlier added the primary assist on Kossila's first period goal. He has points (5-7-12) in seven consecutive games. Agostino has 19 points (7 goals, 12 assists) in 15 games with the Marlies. This was his first three-point game of the season and his sixth multi-point game.

Nic Petan recorded an assist on all three goals. He picked up primary assist on Agostino's second period goal and then the secondary assists on Kossila's first period goal and Agostino's third period goal. Petan has points (4-7-11) in his last seven games. This was the sixth time he has had three assists in a single game in his AHL career.

Joseph Woll stopped 24 of the 28 shots he faced. He is now 4-4-0-0 on the season with a 3.43 goals against average and 0.878 save percentage.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Toronto's home record is 6-4-0-0 (12 points) this season. Toronto's longest home point streak reached eight points with four straight wins from March 12 to March 31.

Kenny Agostino leads the Marlies in goals (4) and Kalle Kossila (3-7-10) and Nic Petan (3-7-10) in points and assists.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-4 on the power play.

Toronto had a 30-29 edge in shots in all situations. Kenny Agostino led the Marlies with five shots on goal.

The Marlies are 10-10-0-1 against Canadian Division opponents and are 1-1-0-1 against the Rocket.

RECORD WHEN...

Scoring first 6-4-0-0

Leading after 1 5-3-0-0

Trailing after 2 0-9-0-1

Did not score a power play goal 5-7-0-0

Allow a power play goal 1-7-0-1

Outshooting opponent 6-7-0-0

Friday 1-5-0-0

REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Goals 7 (Agostino, Anderson, Gaudet)

Assists 12 (Agostino)

Points 19 (Agostino)

PPG 2 (Agostino, Brazeau, Kossila)

Shots 54 (Agostino)

+/- +12 (Gaudet)

PIMS 36 (Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On the line of Kossila, Agostino and Petan:

They definitely kept us in it. It was really hard to come by scoring chances tonight. They found ways to make plays and keep us in this game.

On what the line of Der-Arguchintsev, Robertson and McKenna learned in playing Laval:

Just how fast this level is and the lack of time and space. They were still able to make some plays out there and find their way through the game. Maybe not as productive as they had been scoring chance wise in the last couple but they're still doing some things out there and find their way.

On Filip KrÃ¡l's first game:

Really good. For only being here for a couple of days, some of the plays he made with puck were really excellent. He sees the ice really well. His skating, his ability to escape out of pressure and find his teammates. Given the short nature that he's been here and then to step into a big game like this against a team that's hard to play against, he did a really good job.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Apr. 9 Joseph Duszak (D) - Recalled from loan to Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Apr. 8 Timothy Liljegren (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Apr. 6 Ian Scott (G) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Apr. 4 Brennan Kapcheck (D) - Signed to PTO

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

Saturday, April 10 vs. Laval - 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 15 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 18 at Laval - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21 at Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 23 at Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

