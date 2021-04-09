Boldy Delivers in 4-1 Win over Chicago

April 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (9-9-3-0, 21 pts.) topped the Chicago Wolves (14-4-0-1, 29 pts.) by a final score of 4-1 in front of 3,012 fans at Wells Fargo Arena Friday night. Minnesota Wild first round draft pick Matt Boldy made his professional debut and netted a goal and an assist in Iowa's fourth straight victory.

The Wild scored first 54 seconds into the first period. Defenseman Keaton Thompson found the puck at the top of the left circle and zipped it over the left shoulder of Wolves' goaltender Connor Ingram (32 saves). Forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Damien Giroux collected the assists which gave the Wild an early 1-0 lead.

Iowa struck again with a power play goal at 8:37 of the first period. Forward Connor Dewar shot the puck from the top of the left circle past Ingram's glove to double the lead. Chaffee and defenseman Louie Belpedio grabbed the assists on the tally to make it 2-0.

Boldy scored his first pro goal at 18:41 to extend the Wild's lead to 3-0. Forward Gerry Mayhew sent a cross-ice pass to Boldy, whose bullet from the right faceoff dot hit traffic in front and bounced past Ingram. Giroux picked up his second helper of the game with the secondary assist on the power play goal.

After the first period, Iowa held their biggest first period lead of the season 3-0 and outshot Chicago 14-11.

The Wolves cut the Wild's lead to 3-1 at 6:48 of the second period. Forward David Cotton batted a puck out of midair right in front of the net, beating Wild goaltender Dereck Baribeau (24 saves).

With 22 seconds left in the second stanza, Iowa defenseman Calen Addison received a centering pass from Boldy inside the left circle and finished to extend the lead to 4-1. Forward Gabriel Dumont collected the secondary assist and Boldy recorded his first professional assist.

After the second period, the Wild led 4-1 and outshot the Wolves 13-5 in the second period, for a 40-minute edge in total shots 27-16.

Both teams went scoreless in the third period, despite both Iowa and Chicago having two power play chances as the game concluded 4-1 in favor of the Wild.

The teams tied in third period shots 9-9, but the Wild finished the night with the lead in total shots 36-25. The Wild penalty kill was perfect again, killing all seven Wolves power plays. Dating back to Mar. 30, Iowa has killed 28 straight power plays which stands as a franchise record. The Wild power play ended the night 2-7 on the man-advantage.

Iowa and Chicago clash again on Saturday, Apr. 10 at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.