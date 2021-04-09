American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes
April 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Grand Rapids Griffins, their games scheduled for tonight at the Cleveland Monsters (AHL Game #482) and Saturday, April 10 vs. the Rockford IceHogs (AHL Game #246) have been postponed.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #482 - Grand Rapids at Cleveland - from Fri., Apr. 9 to TBD
POSTPONED: AHL Game #246 - Rockford at Grand Rapids - from Sat., Apr. 10 to TBD
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2021
- Griffins' Two Weekend Games Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #22 San Diego at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors Host Henderson at 6 p.m. on Facebook Watch and AHLTV - Bakersfield Condors
- Bears Return Hunter Shepard to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 9 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Moose Put up 8 in Win over Belleville - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.