American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes

April 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL)







The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Grand Rapids Griffins, their games scheduled for tonight at the Cleveland Monsters (AHL Game #482) and Saturday, April 10 vs. the Rockford IceHogs (AHL Game #246) have been postponed.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

POSTPONED: AHL Game #482 - Grand Rapids at Cleveland - from Fri., Apr. 9 to TBD

POSTPONED: AHL Game #246 - Rockford at Grand Rapids - from Sat., Apr. 10 to TBD

