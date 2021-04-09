Griffins' Two Weekend Games Postponed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Friday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins games scheduled for tonight on the road against the Cleveland Monsters and tomorrow at home versus the Rockford IceHogs have both been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Griffins.

Make-up dates have not yet been determined. As of this time, all tickets for Saturday's game will be valid for the new game date. Ticket holders who want more information or would prefer to request a refund may visit https://griffinshockey.com/refund-request-form.

